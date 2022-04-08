Making his first start for 508 days, Woods' blemish-free record at Augusta since missing the cut as an amateur appeared under real threat when he bogeyed four of the first five holes on Friday, his worst start to a Masters round.

But Woods birdied the eighth and 10th holes and then followed back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12 with two more birdies at the 13th and 14th holes.

The 15-time major champion may feel he ought to have added at least one more, failing to get up and down from greenside at the 15th and then missing from 11 feet at the 16th, but this was still an impressive fightback to comfortably make the weekend.