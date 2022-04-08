Sporting Life
Tiger Woods made the cut once again at Augusta
Tiger Woods made the cut once again at Augusta

Tiger Woods makes cut and lies inside top 20 on Masters leaderboard after two rounds at Augusta

By Sporting Life
23:52 · FRI April 08, 2022

Tiger Woods battled back to a two-over 74 to enter the weekend of the Masters inside the top 20.

Making his first start for 508 days, Woods' blemish-free record at Augusta since missing the cut as an amateur appeared under real threat when he bogeyed four of the first five holes on Friday, his worst start to a Masters round.

But Woods birdied the eighth and 10th holes and then followed back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12 with two more birdies at the 13th and 14th holes.

The 15-time major champion may feel he ought to have added at least one more, failing to get up and down from greenside at the 15th and then missing from 11 feet at the 16th, but this was still an impressive fightback to comfortably make the weekend.

