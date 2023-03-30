Sporting Life
Scottie Scheffler finally sinks the winning putt

The Masters at Augusta National on Sporting Life: Tips, best bets, previews and analysis

By Sporting Life
14:01 · THU March 30, 2023

The first major of the year takes place at Augusta National from April 6-9. Find out what's coming in our coverage of The Masters.

The Masters on Sporting Life

  • Friday: Player-by-player guide to the field
  • Saturday: Masters history and must-see moments
  • Sunday: Full course guide to Augusta National
  • Monday: Ben Coley's outright betting preview
  • Tuesday: Masters specials preview and best bets
  • Wednesday: First-round leader and three-ball tips
  • Thursday-Sunday: More previews, reports and reaction

Our golf expert will also be recording a Masters Q&A early on in the week.

To ask a question, email editorial@sportinglife.com with 'Masters Q&A' in the subject line.

Coming up on Friday March 31...

Read Ben Coley's guide to the entire field at Augusta

