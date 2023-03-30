The Masters at Augusta National on Sporting Life: Tips, best bets, previews and analysis
By Sporting Life
14:01 · THU March 30, 2023
The first major of the year takes place at Augusta National from April 6-9. Find out what's coming in our coverage of The Masters.
The Masters on Sporting Life
- Friday: Player-by-player guide to the field
- Saturday: Masters history and must-see moments
- Sunday: Full course guide to Augusta National
- Monday: Ben Coley's outright betting preview
- Tuesday: Masters specials preview and best bets
- Wednesday: First-round leader and three-ball tips
- Thursday-Sunday: More previews, reports and reaction
Our golf expert will also be recording a Masters Q&A early on in the week.
To ask a question, email editorial@sportinglife.com with 'Masters Q&A' in the subject line.
