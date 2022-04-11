Scottie Scheffler answered every question, including those posed by a charging Rory McIlroy, to win his first major championship at the Masters.

Scheffler carded a final-round 71 to reach 10-under and win by three, with McIlroy's breathless 64 only enough for second place, his best Masters finish. McIlroy burst into contention with the best round of the week and felt he had a chance to win when making eagle at the 13th, before a run of pars left him needing to birdie the 18th and hope for Scheffler mistakes to land a career grand slam. Stunningly, McIlroy holed his bunker shot at the last to make that birdie for an eight-under 64, three shots better than the next lowest score all week, but Scheffler immediately responded with back-to-back birdies for a five shot lead with three to play. The world number one found the 16th green, avoiding the only remaining water hazard, and was able to enjoy the famous walk up the last with a Green Jacket awaiting. There, Scheffler four-putted for his first double-bogey of the week, a surprising finish but one which changed nothing bar numbers on a scorecard. It was a spectacular performance from a player who had not won on the PGA Tour until February, and has since captured four titles in six starts, culminating in a dominant, front-running display of class and composure on just his third Masters start.

"I may have looked calm on the outside, but it's a long day, it's a tough day, I tried to keep my head down and execute a few shots," said Scheffler. "I was fortunate to have put myself in a position where I was in control of the tournament today, so I didn't have to worry about what anybody else was doing. If I took care of my stuff, and played good, solid golf, I felt like I would get the job done. "I did see at one point that Rory posted seven-under and Cam and I were getting tight there. After that, he made a mistake on 12, I had a nice up and down, after that I just played some good golf. "I always just dream of being here competing. I can't put into words what it means that I'll be able to come back here for a lifetime. I can't speak highly enough of this place."

Scheffler can't hide his emotions as he prepares to receive a Green Jacket

The Masters: Final leaderboard -10 Scheffler

-7 McIlroy

-5 Smith, Lowry

-4 Morikawa

-3 Conners, Zalatoris

-1 Thomas, Im

E Champ, Schwartzel

Early nerves as Smith makes his move There were signs early that Scheffler might wobble, as he missed the first green and failed to birdie the par-five second, before a poor approach to the third left him facing a tricky chip and staring at bogey. Scheffler duly chipped in for a surprise birdie, followed by a run of pars before an excellent wedge to the seventh saw him extend his lead over Smith to four. The Australian had birdied the first two holes to get within one, but bogeys at the third and fourth undid the good work and it wasn't until a birdie at the difficult 11th hole that he got back within three, reigniting his Masters hopes. Famous 12th proves pivotal again They were extinguished immediately, though, as a flared nine-iron to the par-three 12th came up short and found water, as Scheffler's pulled approach avoided trouble and allowed him to scramble par for the second hole in succession. Smith made six to fall six behind and was left to fight back for a top-five finish, eventually sharing third with Shane Lowry, who also made a final-round triple-bogey. By the time Smith had made his mistake at the 12th, McIlroy was well on the charge, a towering approach to the 13th setting up eagle to take him seven-under for the round, but he was forced to scramble for par on 14, narrowly missed a slippery birdie putt at the 15th, missed a chance from inside 15 feet at the 16th, and got up and down from the bunker for par at the 17th. As his tee-shot and then his approach both found sand at the last, all hope had gone until a fabulous bunker shot found the centre of the hole and briefly raised hopes that Scheffler might stumble to hand McIlroy a clean sweep of major championships.

