Rory McIlroy carded a breathless 64 to reach seven-under par and the clubhouse lead in the Masters, where Scottie Scheffler is on course to deny him a career grand slam.

McIlroy holed out for birdie at the 18th hole having found a greenside bunker with his approach, sparking jubilant scenes as he completed the best round of the week by fully three shots. It was enough to go clear of the rest of the chasing pack in second place, but leader Scottie Scheffler's scrambled pars at the 11th and 12th holes ensured he would take a three-shot lead over McIlroy to the closing stretch.

😲 Rory McIlroy did THIS on 18 to shoot 64 at Augusta, the lowest round of the week by three shots



⛳️ He's the clubhouse leader in second... but three behind Scottie Scheffler, who has five holes to navigatepic.twitter.com/5E282Nzeeg — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) April 10, 2022

Scheffler then hit a brilliant wedge to the 14th hole to set up birdie and restore a four-shot cushion with four holes to play, a Green Jacket now within touching distance. Cameron Smith had closed the gap to two with birdie at the 11th hole only to find water at the famous 12th, running up a triple-bogey which ended his hopes of becoming the second Australian to win the Masters. As Smith played the 14th, he'd been joined in third by Collin Morikawa, who matched playing partner McIlroy's hole-out bunker at the 18th to post his first Masters top-10.

Collin Morikawa sees McIlroy's chip in and answers with his own. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jGiEEdR1Gu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022