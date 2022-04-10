Woods carded back-to-back rounds of 78 across the weekend as his lack of sharpness revealed itself at Augusta National, which is where he'd made his previous start way back in November 2020.

The five-time winner made an excellent start to the week with a one-under par round of 71, but gradually faded from contention if not from the spotlight. As he walked up the hill to the 18th green on Sunday, patrons stood to applaud a mighty effort.

"It's crazy, it's just crazy," said Woods of his reception. "This golf course and this tournament has meant so much to me and my family. From the year I was born, it was the first year that a Black man played in the Masters, Lee Elder. He got a chance to be an honorary starter last year, before he passed. He was there when I ended up winning in '97, my dad was there.

"My mum was there the entire time, she's out there today. She's stubborn. She shouldn't have been out there, she shouldn't have been walking, she has no business going up and down those hills. Where do I get it from, right?"