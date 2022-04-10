Tiger Woods has promised to play in the Open Championship despite admitting to an uncertain future following his return at the Masters.
Woods carded back-to-back rounds of 78 across the weekend as his lack of sharpness revealed itself at Augusta National, which is where he'd made his previous start way back in November 2020.
The five-time winner made an excellent start to the week with a one-under par round of 71, but gradually faded from contention if not from the spotlight. As he walked up the hill to the 18th green on Sunday, patrons stood to applaud a mighty effort.
"It's crazy, it's just crazy," said Woods of his reception. "This golf course and this tournament has meant so much to me and my family. From the year I was born, it was the first year that a Black man played in the Masters, Lee Elder. He got a chance to be an honorary starter last year, before he passed. He was there when I ended up winning in '97, my dad was there.
"My mum was there the entire time, she's out there today. She's stubborn. She shouldn't have been out there, she shouldn't have been walking, she has no business going up and down those hills. Where do I get it from, right?"
Woods was visibly limping throughout the final round but smiled as he answered questions, including the one on everyone's lips: when and where will he play next?
"Honestly, I really don't know," said Woods. "Even three weeks ago, I didn't think I was going to play this event. I have a lot of work to do. The endurance in the leg wasn't very good. Once it gets warmed up it's good, then the endurance goes and I hit some pretty ugly ones. That's one of the things we're going to have to work on and see where the schedule is.
"As I alluded to in a number of press conferences, I won't be playing a full schedule ever again. It'll be just the big events. I don't know if I'll be able to play Southern Hills (US PGA, May) or not, but I am looking forward to St Andrews (The Open, July). That's something that is dear to my heart. It's my favourite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one.
"I will try, there is no doubt, I will try and get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body can do."