Presidents Cup betting tips: Day two preview and best bets for foursomes matches at Medinah

In yesterday's preview of the opening round of Presidents Cup matches, I wrote that the draw had been kind on paper – 'in theory, at least.' Theory then met reality. There's no use hiding away from the simple fact that, in the end, each of the five matches went against us in some way.

Min Woo Lee (top Internationals pick) and Sungjae Im had Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns there for the taking and blew it, I'm afraid. They ought to have been comfortably ahead by the time both somehow bogeyed the penultimate hole to gift their opponents the match, Lee by missing the green from the fairway, Im by three-putting with his partner in trouble.

It was careless, to put it mildly, whereas Ryan Fox (other top Internationals pick) and Adam Scott were more lifeless. They ran into an excellent performance from Wyndham Clark, but four-under in fourballs isn't enough. Geoff Ogilvy needed more from the two oldest players in the competition and, in Scott's case, by far the most experienced.

On the other side, both top overall scorer selections played together but Xander Schauffele's putter was poor and Cameron Young couldn't contain Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune by himself. Then, Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay were equally disappointing (Gotterup at least made some clutch putts, but he didn't play well), which meant Thursday's 11/4 double lost.

Just as the prospects of the Internationals winning took a hit when they narrowly lost a session they ought to have won, ours don't look good now. There is one saving grace: because the logic was largely sound, and because of the way the draw has fallen for Friday's foursomes, a set of results that go in our favour on Friday evening could change everything.

Lee and Fox play together, so if they win their chances of being top International will be rekindled. Young and Schauffele are separated, but both get a game – a big part of the task is to predict who will play. Among the reasons for selecting Fox to be the top rookie was that Jackson Koivun and Gotterup would likely be benched for foursomes and they have been, in Koivun's case despite winning (Justin Thomas rather carried him).

In summary, we need everything that went wrong yesterday to go right today, but at least the Friday foursomes draw didn't stick the boot in. Although it'll take some turnaround from both for Fox and Lee to win a game of foursomes, I have to say. On to those foursomes...

Scheffler/Burns vs Conners/Taylor (1905 BST)

He may struggle to, but Corey Conners ought to take heart from the way he battled on Thursday, despite seeing his fourballs record move to 0-4-0. The Canadian was far from his best, but he was the reason his match made it to the 15th green; partner Nico Echavarria was appalling and it must be said, given how he was hitting the ball at the end of the PGA Tour season, his selection seems questionable.

I doubt we see Echavarria until singles now and Conners ought to be much happier playing foursomes with a compatriot, Nick Taylor, who has waited a long time for this opportunity. Conners has only won one foursomes match but this seems the better format for him and we've seen vulnerability from this American duo before.

That said, while they were let off the hook on Thursday, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns both played to a good standard, ranking fifth and second respectively in strokes-gained among 10 American players. Getting their first full point together was big, however they did it, and Conners simply has to hit the ball better if the Canadian pairing are to stand a chance.

Verdict: USA 3&2