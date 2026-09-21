Ben Coley doesn't hold out much hope for the Internationals in the Presidents Cup, where his focus is on the top scorer markets.

Golf betting tips: Presidents Cup 3pts Cameron Young to be the top overall scorer at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 2pts Xander Schauffele to be the top overall scorer at 10/1 (General) 3pts Ryan Fox to be the top Internationals scorer at 11/1 (General) 2pts Min Woo Lee to be the top Internationals scorer at 9/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

What's the betting for the Presidents Cup? The United States are no bigger than 1/4 with sportsbooks and shorter than that at around 1.21 (1/5) on Betfair Exchange, where the Internationals are drifting towards 7/1 (5/1 generally). The tie, which occurred in 2003, is 16/1. Is it likely to be as one-sided as that? Yes, probably. The United States have won the last 10 renewals, by an average of more than four points, and the overall record reads 13-1-1 in their favour. The Internationals won in 1998 at Royal Melbourne but haven't come close on US soil since 1996, when they still trailed after every session. It's not just history which gives them a notable advantage. They boast the superior players, too. Those players are all in good form – indeed the likely 12th man, Jacob Bridgeman, won last week. The Internationals have won three tournaments between them this year. The three rookies on the USA side have managed to win twice that number between them. Scottie Scheffler, in what's largely been considered a modest year by his own standards, has also won three times and the combined figure for the side is 16. They're at home, where they've never not won, and there is no single metric or even narrative which can be used to form a case against them. Everything points to another United States victory.

But, the Miracle of Medinah... Ah, yes. We are indeed at Medinah, scene of Europe's stunning comeback to win the 2012 Ryder Cup. Perhaps Internationals captain Geoff Ogilvy will try to summon that spirit. But while some members of the USA captaincy collective were involved (Brandt Snedeker and three of his vice captains lost singles matches that day), none of the players were. If anything, Snedeker will be all the more keen to conjure some positive memories from a golf course where two members of his side finished first and second in the 2019 BMW Championship. That the USA suffered their most heartbreaking team defeat here seems an irrelevance, except to give us things to talk about, memories to relive. More significant could be the fact that eight members of this team lost the Ryder Cup at Bethpage last year, when widely expected to make home advantage count. It's possible to argue that this will only help to create intensity and avoid complacency, particularly as they'll see it as a chance to prepare for the revenge mission in Ireland next year. What positives are there for the Internationals? Err, well... golf? Last week, we were one birdie away from one of the biggest shocks in memory at the BMW PGA Championship. Ryan Fox, a rookie for the Internationals, was about 100/1 to win the Open this year; by comparison, the prospects of the Internationals winning the Presidents Cup appear strong. And we did just see GB&I win the Walker Cup, for which they were significant underdogs (though less significant than Ogilvy's side). Facetiousness aside, the Internationals do boast three major champions, plus two Korean players who've enjoyed very strong summers, an enormous talent in Min Woo Lee, a second Japanese player for the first time, and a third Korean who has always had something special about him and showed it as a rookie back in 2019. Then there's the captain himself. Not only is Ogilvy a thoughtful, intelligent, former major champion respected throughout the game, but he helped redesign Medinah. If there is any edge regarding how to play this course, how to pair and to prepare players, he's the man to find it. Who are the key players for the USA? You could name almost any one of the 12, such is the strength at Snedeker's disposal. The fact that Scheffler hasn't yet enjoyed a good Presidents Cup yet has only ever won the Presidents Cup could be seen as scary in itself: what if, for the first time since his 2021 Ryder Cup debut, Scheffler performs to his best? That would only unlock more points for a USA side that needed much more from him in Rome and New York. Wyndham Clark hasn't contributed much so far, either, but comes here a three-time winner this year and two-time US Open champion. Sam Burns lost four from five on debut but bounced back to play a key role in Canada and has gone up a notch since. Cameron Young was exceptional in a poor side at Bethpage. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, together or apart, make a formidable duo. Chris Gotterup might get a run-out with Scheffler and looks made for the course and the format, Jackson Koivun is widely touted as the next Scheffler or something close to it, and we've not mentioned Justin Thomas or Collin Morikawa or Bridgeman or the reliable Russell Henley. This is a formidable side.

Scottie Scheffler

And for their opponents? For the Internationals, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama have always been key, but perhaps the burden will be eased slightly by having a newly-minted major champion in Ryan Fox, and a ready-made Korean partnership in Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim. Along with Min Woo Lee, it's the automatic qualifiers who simply must deliver. Further down the list, Ryo Hisatsune may get a go alongside his compatriot Matsuyama, while Corey Conners will hope to do better with Nick Taylor than he did with Taylor Pendrith. All this speaks to a conundrum Ogilvy will have to find an answer to: is new-age data, pairing suitability and so on more or less important than having players from the same country who know each other well? What sort of player will Medinah favour? At 7,548 yards, Medinah Country Club is a long, reportedly soft golf course. It has, however, been transformed by a significant redesign since last we saw it in competition, a project undertaken by Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead. The trio were extreme in their pitch and have delivered accordingly, with new routing, three entirely new holes, and a transformed golf course which has received positive reviews. There are 47 new bunkers, the acreage of fairways has doubled to the point that some are as wide as 60 yards, there's less rough, and the greens are much bigger. In many ways it looks like it might've been lifted from Australia, which was arguably the unspoken part of the proposal from the outset. The course looks all the better for it. But while Ogilvy played a key role in the redesign, home captain Snedeker still gets to set the course up for the week. He's asked for a five-foot-wide collar of intermediate rough to frame the fairways, followed by rough raised to four inches. The PGA Tour's own analysis states that this is because Snedeker assumes his team will be more accurate. I think it might be the opposite: long rough on a long course tends to favour power. Ultimately, Medinah looks like it could be a bit of a slog for the very shortest hitters, but given the size of the greens and the number of approach shots that will be played from the fairway, plus the penalty for missing on the wrong side, approach play ought to be decisive. The best of the Internationals can compete here, but it won't surprise you to learn that the United States still hold the edge. Is there a bet in the main markets? There's an undeniable lack of hype around this renewal of the Presidents Cup, perhaps the consequence of years-long USA dominance, compounded by an International side that doesn't and cannot currently feature players banned from the PGA Tour. Throw in home advantage for the favourites and no wonder many are writing this off. Frustratingly, that apathy extends to bookmakers who waited until the Monday of the event to price up top scorer markets despite the format and teams having been known for a long time, and as of Tuesday are largely keeping to the most basic of options. It would've been too much to ask for things like first tee shot, but it's a real shame only bet365 and William Hill have the winning margin chalked up and most firms have neglected to offer handicap betting. William Hill offer 11/8 about USA winning by 7+ points, which means reaching 18.5 in total, as they did two years ago, and it's worth saying you'd actually only get to about 11/10 if you bet all the individual correct scores at top prices. Following that same process but taking out some extremes, you'll get about 15/8 for the USA to score between 18.5 and 21 points, but that William Hill price is probably where the value lies. Coral and Ladbrokes meanwhile are even-money the USA to successfully give away 4.5 points on the handicap, i.e. to win by 5+ points. This would leave them requiring 17.5 and is the same line offered by bet365, who are much shorter at 4/6. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair split the difference at 5/6. These are all good options, while for those wishing to enhance the price about a wide-margin USA win, playing in the region of 19-11 to 20-10 gets you close to 9/2 for a correct score group.

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