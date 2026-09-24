Presidents Cup betting tips: Day one preview and best bets for fourballs matches at Medinah

The day one draw has been pretty kind to us on paper, in theory at least. Top overall scorer selections Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele plays together, which is ideal if they win but a disaster if they lose. Were they to win, that would help improve chances for our top Internationals scorers, who are in different matches. In turn, were one of them to down Scottie Scheffler then that helps the other way.

All in all though, there were no big surprises. Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley were always likely to be the two US players to miss this session. It wasn't quite so clear for the Internationals, with any one of three capable of filling the slot which in the end went to Nico Echavarria, meaning Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout have to wait until Friday.

There are a few reasons for adding RYAN FOX to be the TOP ROOKIE to the staking plan, though.

Firstly, I like the draw. He and Adam Scott could so easily have been asked to lead out against the strongest US pairing, but they're in match four, against a good but not unbeatable one. I like their chances and from there, were they to win, Fox would be incredibly difficult to bench.

By contrast, all three of the US rookies could find their involvement capped. Bridgeman is already benched for the opening fourballs, which could offer clear insight into Saturday's second fourballs session. Chris Gotterup seems ideally suited to fourballs, less so to foursomes, and therefore could be the one to step aside and make way for Bridgeman on Friday.

I'd be less sure about Jackson Koivun, but asking him to play four or five matches on debut for such a strong side is not something I imagine the US captaincy team will do lightly. For all his promise, he is one of the weakest players in the here and now. Fox, on the other hand, is part of the smaller Internationals core. He's a major champion. He surely has to play four or five times.

That alone won't win him this market but combined with a decent draw I think his chances have improved, yet he's been eased in the betting to 15/2, the same price as Ryo Hisatsune. Hisatsune isn't as good, he has a tougher draw today, and he's unlikely to play as many matches. I can't fathom why they'd both be 15/2 chances, which they are with Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

Scheffler/Burns vs Lee/Im (1735 BST)

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler is out first for the United States. His team record so far is poor but this is still the world number one we're talking about and, eventually, he'll enjoy a brilliant week in one of these, just as Tiger Woods did a couple of times, just as Rory McIlroy did in Rome. That week could well be now, though he has another question to answer alongside Sam Burns having gone 0-3-1 as a pair across two competitions.

Fourballs, however, makes sense in that regard. There's no ball synchronicity required, no real need to have games which complement each other's. Of course, there are still ways to optimise pairings statistically, but the potential advantage is negligible versus the foursomes which follow on Friday. If Brandt Snedeker was going to give Scheffler another go with his close friend, Burns, then it really had to be now.

They are arguably the two strongest US players on 2026 form and merit favouritism, but the Internationals have sent out a high-ceiling partnership first of all and that makes for a wide range of possibilities. Min Woo Lee has raw power and makes birdies for fun; Sungjae Im drives it straight and boasts a killer short-game. Much is going to depend on whether they can live with the Americans on the second shot.

On that it's hard to be anything more than hopeful, and most who are betting accumulators across the five matches will feel comfortable starting at the very top. Scheffler is unbeaten in fourballs in the Presidents Cup and if the International duo can change that, maybe we are in for something more competitive than it appears set to be. That comment may apply to this match but the USA ought to edge it.

Verdict: USA 1up