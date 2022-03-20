Always known as a strong ball-striker, the Augusta native was flawless through his first 45 holes, however his first bogey of the week at the 10th on Saturday was a prelude to a scrappy back-nine, which saw him make three further bogeys and lose a four-shot lead. He will start two behind on 16-under which might help, but with both a maiden tour win and a place in the Masters in his home state on the line it is hard to see him rallying today to take the trophy.

In contrast to Riley, Matthew NeSmith has been superb from tee to green this week, leading the field in approach play, and he was the man in control as he cruised through the first few holes of the third round.

Key to Riley’s success so far has been the flat stick as he leads the field on the greens, taking only 20 putts on Saturday. Riley now heads in to Sunday with a two-shot lead and while there is no doubting his capability of winning out here I am dubious that he can back up Saturday’s heroics, which included a hole-out from the bunker on nine, and bag his maiden win today.

The man in possession of that lead is highly-rated rookie Davis Riley, who won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. With the exception of one top-10 in Bermuda last year, he's largely struggled during his debut season so far, however yesterday everything clicked for him as alongside friend and 'big brother', he posted a fantastic 62 to take over at the top.

After three weeks in Florida that has seen the players grinding on tough courses or in even tougher weather conditions, there's been a surprising turn towards the more straightforward at the Valspar Championship. Historically a tough test, the Copperhead Course has offered up soft greens and light winds and as a result we have a leader sat on 18-under through 54 holes, by some way a tournament record.

One of the main beauties of golf of course is that it often throws up the unpredictable and it could be that one of the final two-ball surprises everyone, however with question marks over both of them the event seems set up perfectly for one of two big names who lurk menacingly just behind to step up and take the trophy.

The duo in question who will both start three back on 15-under are Thomas and defending champion SAM BURNS and it is the latter who earns the vote at the prices. In all honesty I find it almost impossible to split the pair and with Burns quoted at 7/2 versus 9/4 Thomas, that makes the decision a straightforward one.

Looking at their numbers for the week and they are very similar, Burns ranks second from tee to green and third in approach play, while his putter, although it cooled off ever so slightly yesterday, has been solid as well. Thomas meanwhile ranks first from tee to green and second in approach play and has also come to life on the greens over the past couple of days.

Thomas is of course the far more experienced player with 14 PGA Tour titles to his name, however Burns has landed two since JT’s latest, the first of which came here, so he has plenty of good memories to call upon.

While as I said earlier golf never fails to surprise us, I would be surprised if it's not Thomas or Burns lifting the trophy come this evening and on that basis there is a good argument for dutching them, however I will nail my colours to Burns’ mast.

Looking at today's two-balls and the one that catches my eye at the odds is KEVIN STREELMAN, who is teeing it up alongside Tommy Fleetwood at 5pm UK time and looks good value at prices close to 6/4.

Streelman is a former champion here so he should certainly enjoy good vibes whenever he returns to the Copperhead track and this week he has built on positive recent performances both at the Players, where he finished 22nd, and the Honda where he was 16th.

Known predominantly for his long-game, Streelman has been solid off the tee this week ranking ninth in this department and 15th from tee to green and he has found his fair share of fairways, something that has helped him make only three bogeys in three rounds.

Fleetwood, who is also of course renowned for his long-game, has produced a very similar tee to green display and he has also played nicely over the past fortnight in Florida. On Saturday though he found only five fairways and with the course gradually firming up a similar driving display on Sunday could put him under more pressure.

The Englishman is currently without a PGA Tour card so weeks like this are crucial for him on his quest to regain his full playing privileges and as someone who has been known to struggle slightly on Sundays, particularly in the US, this could weigh on him today.

To be honest there is not too much to choose between the pair however at decent odds-against I am happy to take Fleetwood on.

Posted at 1010 GMT on 20/03/22

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.