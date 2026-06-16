Expert Picks for the US Open: Guest writers pick out their best bets for Shinnecock

Three Americans caught the eye of our three experts ahead of the US Open, with all of them fancied to feature high on the leaderboard.

A treble on the below selections to finish in the top 10, with ties paid in full, is priced at just under 80/1 with Sky Bet Harris English top-10 finish By Dave Tindall Former Sky Sports Golf editor Dave Tindall is a regular contributor to betting.betfair.com and various other publications. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION A big part of dealing with the extreme difficulty of a US Open track is attitude and keeping calm. And the gum-chewing HARRIS ENGLISH has proven numerous times that he can stay serene while riding the highs and lows. The experienced American can boast a third, a fourth and an eighth in three of the last six US Opens so that 50% strike-rate makes the 7/1 for a top 10 here at Shinnecock look excellent value. Given the windy location, it's a plus that English has coastal wins at Mayakoba, Kapalua and Torrey Pines. He was also runner-up in last year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, one of two second places in the 2025 majors. Since a top-30 finish at Augusta, he's finished fourth by the sea at Hilton Head while his last two starts show 18th in the US PGA and 17th at Memorial.

Russell Henley top-10 finish By Matt Cooper Matt Cooper is a golf journalist and long-time Sporting Life contributor who previews the women's majors for the website and provides tips for multiple tours for betting.betfair.com and others. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION I'm happy to keep this one simple. RUSSELL HENLEY has finished in the top 10 at his last two US Opens (and four of his last five starts in the championship have been T14 or better). That's the USGA test ticked. It's even better in recent majors with five top-10s in his last eight starts in them – another tick. Course form? He fell away back in 2018, but he was tied for the first-round lead so should have good memories of that. And, form-wise, he was a winner at Colonial in his penultimate start.

Xander Schauffele top-10 finish By Martin Mathews Martin Mathews is a golf tipster who provides weekly betting previews for the PGA Tour via his own website, and major previews for Paddy Power. CLICK HERE TO BACK THE SELECTION On numbers alone, XANDER SCHAUFFELE to finish in the top 10 this week looks an absolute no-brainer at the odds. Let's look at those stats. Firstly we have his US Open record, which is an absolute model of consistency showing seven top-10 finishes in nine starts. The other two outings saw him finish a lowly 12th and 14th. Furthermore he was sixth here back in 2018 so we know he can handle the track. If we then turn to his 2026 record, to date he has made 12 starts on Tour and he has finished in the top 10 on five occassions. I can also add that four of those occasions have been in his last seven starts so he has certainly run into form of late. Those who have seen my outright preview will know I am keen on the American's chances of bagging his first US Open this week. In this market though we can avoid the worries of him coming up just short and hopefully, based on all known history, bag a nice straightforward return at generous odds.