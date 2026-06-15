US Open golf betting tips: Round one three-balls preview and best bets

Ben Coley has two 9/2 doubles to consider for day one of what promises to be a memorable US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

US Open betting tips: First round three-balls 1pt double Patrick Reed and Alex Fitzpatrick at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 1pt double Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre at 9/2 (William Hill) 0.5pt four-fold Reed, Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick, MacIntyre at 27/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

For those who enjoy betting on three-balls, there's no denying that the evolution of the betting landscape has taken away opportunities in recent years. By that I'm saying that there are fewer specialist golf odds compilers and therefore fewer firms willing to chalk up the complete set, and that often means I'm mentioning options which I can't recommend in good faith. The idea is that most readers can follow the advice. However, while anything not offered by three or more major bookmakers will be left out of staking plans, rather than bury away the information within a big chunk of text which I'm told isn't very 2026, I'll include those matches for those who may be interested. We begin, however, with one of the big (in every sense) groups of the morning. Young to beat Koepka and Gotterup (1230 BST) This is a fantastic three-ball made up of a five-time major champion, a many-times major contender, and one of the most prolific PGA Tour winners of the last couple of seasons. All three give the ball a mighty whack and there are strong local ties: Brooks Koepka returns to the scene of his 2018 win, Cameron Young is from New York, and Chris Gotterup was raised in New Jersey. Any one of them could win this but just as Koepka looked to have found something with the putter, a hand injury forced his withdrawal from the Canadian Open. In a series of messages to GolfWeek's Eamon Lynch, Koepka confirmed he'd had scans but hadn't been able to properly diagnose an issue which stopped him from practising on Monday. He also said he's going to play regardless. Young, who boasts such an excellent record in majors, was tempting as a result. He had another great chance to win one in the Masters, played well in the PGA, and showed his first signs of US Open form at Oakmont last year. That was before he'd won on the PGA Tour and between his first win in August and his third at Sawgrass in March, he was the best US player in the Ryder Cup here in New York. I do have some doubts as to whether his short-game will hold up over four days, and the extent to which he can put his driving to use, but those concerns are even more serious where Gotterup is concerned. Chipping looks to be his weakness and while he does like to play in the wind, this is very different to the Scottish Open he captured last year and more severe than the Open which followed it and saw him share third. Also of note is that Gotterup has become a bit of a slow starter. In each of his five starts since the Masters, all bar one in small fields, he's ended the first round outside the top 40 and with virtually no chance to win. No doubt he'll be doubly keen to put that right here but that's easier said than done. But having thought long and hard about this one, the truth is that if all three were fit, I'd be keenest on Koepka. Rather than gamble on his health in either direction, we'll move on to more appealing options.

Reed to beat Kitayama and Novak (1252) PATRICK REED has finished 12th and 10th in the first two majors of the year and, having been fourth at Shinnecock in 2018, he returns as a viable winner. I do have some concerns over his preparation, as the majors are the only two events he's played in the last three months, but while perhaps that might cost him in the end he's been starting well and can boss this three-ball. Andrew Novak played nicely enough at the PGA Championship but still finished a good way behind Reed. Crucially, his short-game has been problematic this year and the same shots which would ignite Reed's creativity are more like to expose his weakness. Kurt Kitayama also struggles in that department and can never be relied upon with putter in hand, so while he does have some form in the wind at a lower level, he's one I'm happy taking on. Kitayama is more accurate now than he has been at times in the past but still has a big wide in him and his scrambling skills may not bail him out often enough. Reed's will and his record in this, while unspectacular, is a level up on the other two. Indeed Kitayama is yet to make a US Open cut and in the six rounds both he and Reed have played, the latter has shot the lowest score each time, by an average of 3.5 strokes. More of the same please. Fitzpatrick to beat Kim and James (1325) Ben James made his professional debut in Canada last week and for 36 holes, it was a dream. But having led at halfway he faded to 54th in the end, Saturday's round particularly poor, and while he showcased his strong long-game he looked like he has plenty of improving to do on and around the green. ALEX FITZPATRICK might be one of the very best in this field in that regard and his form has been excellent since he captured the Indian Open, then earned a PGA Tour card by winning the Zurich Classic alongside his US Open-winning brother. All parts of his game are sharp and 20th place in the Canadian Open was yet more evidence of the level he's reached, with more still to come. Tom Kim did finish ahead of Fitzpatrick there and there have been some quiet signs of recovery from the one-time prodigy, but he'd finished outside the top 50 in both previous starts and still seems short of his best. He does have a good US Open record but his off-the-tee accuracy won't matter much in this one and Fitzpatrick's body of work in 2026 is far stronger. Celli to beat Holmes and Ormond (1336) This is a three-ball which very few firms will price up and I understand why. There's a significant lack of tour-level form to give us a clear sense of what to expect, with former major contender JB Holmes having played one PGA Tour event since 2024 and amateur Jackson Ormond still finding his way in the game. However, Ormond shot 70-81 on the Korn Ferry Tour recently and Holmes hasn't been a factor in five years or more, so I do think Filippo Celli could be of some interest at odds-against. The Italian isn't pulling up any trees in his second DP World Tour season but finished inside the top 20 two starts ago and had started well enough before withdrawing in the Netherlands. Quite why he pulled out I've been unable to uncover and that does raise some doubts, but having played well as an amateur in the Open four years ago and started to improve recently, he should win this if fit and healthy. Wu to beat Holtz and Oiwa (1336) Another low-key group rounds off the early wave for me and it's one Dylan Wu can win. He has a sneaky US Open record having finished 31st and 32nd in the two he's played so far, and both were courtesy of the top-class short-game skills which will be needed at Shinnecock. His putter has to be a worry but his iron play has been excellent recently and while 45th in Canada last week isn't much, it's more than the other two have managed. Ryuichi Oiwa qualified in style but has been below last year's form out in Japan, while Brandon Holtz beat just two players home at Augusta where rounds of 81-78 confirm that he's a long way short of this level. Wu is too but not to anything like the same extent and if he can break 80 that could do. The double with Celli pays 11/4 with BOYLE Sports and just a fraction short of 5/2 with bet365. William Hill are just a shade bigger than 2/1.