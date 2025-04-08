Best Masters 2025 Betting Offers and Free Bets for Round Two

See below all the Masters betting offers from three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market, Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair:

What is the Masters?

The Masters is the first golf major of the year and generates a special buzz with so much build up to the start. It is held in such high esteem by players and fans alike, with most golfers listing it as the major they would most like to win.

The tournament is the only major that is hosted at the same course every year, with a star-studded list of winners and iconic features like Amen Corner, arguably the most recognisable three-hole stretch in world golf.

Running from Thursday to Sunday, its format doesn’t differ from other majors but the prestige and unique challenges players face means it holds a special place in golfers' hearts.

When is the Masters?

The Masters is held in the first full week of April and is the first of the four men’s golf majors. The 2025 Golf Masters is taking place from Monday 7th April until Sunday 13th April.

Where is the Masters?

The Masters takes place every year at August National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. It is the only men’s professional golf major that always takes place at the same course.

The Masters 2025 Golf Schedule

The Masters Tournament takes place over a whole week, with practice rounds and the popular Par 3 Contest earlier in the week before the competitive part of the tournament begins in the second half of the week. Here is a typical schedule for the Masters:

Monday/Tuesday – Practice Rounds

Players are able to play the course and work on areas of their game. It is a much more relaxed environment and gives the pros a first chance to tackle any changes to the course.

Wednesday – Par 3 Contest

The Par 3 contest at the Masters is a fun, casual event played on a separate course to the official tournament. Players will often have friends, family members or their children caddy for them – the par 3 gives players a chance to relax before the intesity of the Masters truly.

The Par 3 Contest has gained a bad reputation among players, with some considering it cursed, as no player has won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year.

Thursday – Tournament Day 1

The Masters gets underway early on Thursday morning with an honorary tee-off by legends of the game. 2024 saw Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player tee off to start the tournament. Every player will play a full round of golf on the first day.

Friday – Tournament Day 2

The Masters is now in full swing and every golfer plays their second round of golf to try achieve a score low enough to progress to the next round. Scores from the first round of golf are carried into Friday's session. At the end of Day 2, only the top 50 players progress to the final part of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday – Tournament Day 3

With only the top 50 golfers now playing, the day starts slightly later with the tee times decided by reverse order of their scores on the opening two days. Scores from day 1 and 2 are still carried over, meaning those further down the table have a difficult task competing for the win.

Sunday – Tournament Final Day

Despite every golfer that progressed to Saturday still playing, it is usually a bit clearer who has a chance of winning. The scores from Saturday are carried on to Sunday's golf and the leaders will tee off last.

How to Watch the Masters in the UK

The Masters is available to watch on Sky Sports Golf for complete coverage of every day. You can also use free shot trackers online to keep up to date with players’ performances, although these don’t show TV coverage, only where shots are played from/to using a map.