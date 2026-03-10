World Cup Fixtures and Games Today: France vs Senegal, Argentina vs Algeria & England Preview

World Cup fixtures and games today feature four compelling matches as the 2026 tournament continues with Group I and Group J action. Tuesday evening brings France's highly anticipated debut against Senegal, followed by Iraq's clash with Norway. The action extends into Wednesday morning UK time with Argentina facing Algeria and Austria taking on Jordan.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue France vs Senegal Group I 8pm, Tue 16 June MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Iraq vs Norway Group I 11pm, Tue 16 June Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Argentina vs Algeria Group J 2am, Wed 17 June GEHA Field, Kansas City Austria vs Jordan Group J 5am, Wed 17 June Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

France vs Senegal – 8pm Tuesday

France begin their World Cup title defence against Senegal in a Group I fixture that promises to be one of the tournament's standout encounters at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Tuesday 16 June

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I

France enter this tournament as defending champions and among the very strongest favourites to lift the trophy once again. Les Bleus possess an embarrassment of riches across every position, with world-class talent from defence through to attack. Their blend of tactical sophistication, individual brilliance and winning mentality makes them formidable opponents for any nation.

Senegal represent African football's standard-bearers and qualified through a competitive confederation campaign. The Lions of Teranga combine technical ability with physicality and have established themselves as one of Africa's elite nations, with recent Africa Cup of Nations success demonstrating their credentials at the highest level.

This fixture represents a fascinating clash of styles and a rematch of previous World Cup encounters between these nations. France will look to control proceedings through their technically gifted midfield and devastating attacking options, while Senegal possess the quality and experience to make this a genuine contest.

Senegal's approach will balance defensive organisation with attacking ambition through their pacy forwards and creative midfielders. They are far from makeweights and have proven themselves capable of troubling elite opposition through disciplined structure and dangerous counter-attacks.

The 8pm kick-off makes this ideal viewing for UK audiences seeking top-tier World Cup football on a Tuesday evening, with both teams knowing that securing three points in their opener significantly improves their chances of progressing from Group I.

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Iraq vs Norway – 11pm Tuesday

The second Group I fixture sees Iraq take on Norway at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kick-off: 11pm UK time, Tuesday 16 June

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I

Norway return to the World Cup finals after a lengthy absence, bringing a blend of technical quality and Scandinavian tactical discipline to the tournament. The Norwegians possess talented individuals throughout their squad and will be determined to make their mark on their return to football's biggest stage.

Iraq qualified through the Asian confederation and represent one of the region's improving nations. The Lions of Mesopotamia bring commitment and organisation to tournament football, along with the technical ability that characterises successful Asian sides.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive Group I. With France expected to dominate proceedings, the battle for second place could be decided by matches like this one, making the result potentially pivotal for both teams' progression hopes.

Norway will likely look to establish control through their organised approach and technical quality, while Iraq will need to balance defensive solidity with enough attacking ambition to threaten. The 11pm kick-off represents commitment from UK viewers but offers an important fixture in the context of Group I.

Both teams know that securing a positive result in their opening match would represent a significant step towards progression from a group dominated by France's presence.

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Argentina vs Algeria – 2am Wednesday

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria in a Group J fixture at GEHA Field in Kansas City.

Kick-off: 2am UK time, Wednesday 17 June

Venue: GEHA Field, Kansas City, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J

Argentina enter this tournament as one of the leading favourites having recently claimed World Cup glory at Qatar 2022. La Albiceleste possess one of football's greatest ever players in Lionel Messi, supported by a squad rich in talent and tournament experience. Their combination of South American flair, tactical intelligence and winning mentality makes them formidable opponents.

Algeria qualified through African confederation competition and bring technical quality alongside North African tactical sophistication. The Desert Foxes have established themselves as one of Africa's strongest nations and possess the ability to frustrate superior opponents through disciplined organisation and quick transitions.

This fixture represents Argentina's opportunity to establish early dominance in Group J. The world champions will be expected to control possession and create numerous chances through their creative midfield and devastating attacking options led by Messi.

Algeria's approach will likely focus on defensive organisation combined with dangerous counter-attacking threat. They have proven themselves capable of competing against elite opposition and will look to make life difficult for Argentina while exploiting any defensive vulnerabilities.

The very early kick-off time makes this one for dedicated fans or early risers, but Argentina's involvement guarantees significant global interest. Watching Messi and Argentina begin their title defence represents compelling viewing despite the challenging hour for UK audiences.

Austria vs Jordan – 5am Wednesday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Austria take on Jordan in a Group J encounter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kick-off: 5am UK time, Wednesday 17 June

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J

Austria qualified through European competition and bring technical quality combined with tactical discipline to the tournament. Das Team have developed into a competitive European nation with the ability to trouble stronger opponents through organised structure and quality in key positions.

Jordan represent Asian football at this World Cup and qualified through their regional pathway. The Chivalrous Ones will face an enormous challenge in a group containing Argentina and Austria but will look to make their mark on the global stage in what represents a historic achievement for the nation.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both teams to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive battle for second place in Group J behind Argentina. Austria will be expected to control proceedings through their superior European pedigree, while Jordan will need exceptional organisation and commitment.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for the most dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, but the match could have significant implications for how Group J develops. Austria's technical quality and experience should see them secure all three points, but Jordan will be determined to avoid heavy defeat and maintain morale for their remaining fixtures.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

England World Cup Preview – Wednesday 17 June

England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday 17 June in what promises to be one of the tournament's standout fixtures. The Three Lions will be among the favourites to lift the trophy in North America, and their opening Group L fixture represents the start of what they hope will be a long and successful campaign.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Wednesday 17 June

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group L

England face familiar opponents in Croatia, the nation that ended their 2018 World Cup dreams at the semi-final stage. This fixture carries additional significance given that history, with England seeking revenge and Croatia determined to prove they remain capable of troubling Europe's elite nations.

The Three Lions possess one of the tournament's most talented squads, with world-class options throughout their lineup. Manager Gareth Southgate has built a team capable of competing with anyone, combining defensive solidity with creative midfield play and devastating attacking options.

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Croatia qualified through European competition and remain a formidable opponent despite an aging squad. Their technical quality, tournament experience and tactical intelligence make them dangerous opponents, particularly in knockout football where they have excelled in recent tournaments.

This fixture promises to be a tactical chess match between two technically accomplished European nations, with England looking to establish early dominance in Group L while Croatia seek to frustrate and counter-attack through their experienced midfield maestros.

Group Overviews

Group I

Group I features defending champions France as overwhelming favourites, alongside Senegal, Norway and Iraq. France are expected to progress comfortably, but today's fixtures will provide the first indication of who might challenge for second place. The France vs Senegal encounter represents the headline fixture, while Iraq vs Norway offers a fascinating battle between two nations seeking to establish themselves in the group standings.

Group J

Group J brings together Argentina as clear favourites alongside Austria, Algeria and Jordan. Argentina enter as world champions and among the tournament's strongest sides, making them heavy favourites to top the group. Today's fixtures will set the tone, with Argentina facing a potentially tricky test against Algeria while Austria should have sufficient quality to control proceedings against Jordan. The battle for second place promises to be competitive.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures – England & More

Wednesday brings England's highly anticipated tournament opener plus additional Group L and Group K action:

Wednesday 17 June, 8pm (UK time) – England vs Croatia (Group L) – MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

– England vs Croatia (Group L) – MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Wednesday 17 June, 11pm – Peru vs Poland (Group L) – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

– Peru vs Poland (Group L) – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Thursday 18 June, 2am – Italy vs Ecuador (Group K) – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

England's clash with Croatia represents must-watch viewing for UK audiences, with the Three Lions beginning their quest for World Cup glory against familiar opposition. The prime time 8pm kick-off ensures maximum viewership for what promises to be a compelling encounter.

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

Key Information Summary

France vs Senegal: 8pm Tuesday – Defending champions begin Group I campaign in New Jersey

8pm Tuesday – Defending champions begin Group I campaign in New Jersey Iraq vs Norway: 11pm Tuesday – Crucial Group I encounter in Foxborough

11pm Tuesday – Crucial Group I encounter in Foxborough Argentina vs Algeria: 2am Wednesday – World champions start Group J in Kansas City

2am Wednesday – World champions start Group J in Kansas City Austria vs Jordan: 5am Wednesday – Group J opener in Santa Clara

5am Wednesday – Group J opener in Santa Clara TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

BBC iPlayer and ITVX Tomorrow: England vs Croatia (8pm), Peru vs Poland (11pm), Italy vs Ecuador (2am Thursday)

World Cup fixtures and games today provide an excellent opportunity to follow four compelling matches featuring two of the tournament's biggest favourites. From France's title defence beginning against Senegal to Argentina's world champions starting their campaign against Algeria, Tuesday's schedule offers elite international football. With England's highly anticipated opener against Croatia tomorrow evening, the World Cup continues to build momentum as the tournament's heavyweights enter the competition. The combination of defending champions France, world champions Argentina and England's debut makes this a crucial period in the tournament calendar.