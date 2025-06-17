Royal Ascot 2025 Preview and Free Bets

Royal Ascot returns from June 17th to 21st, 2025, bringing five days of world-class racing, royal tradition, and unmatched betting excitement. With 35 races and millions in prize money, the meeting is a highlight of the flat racing calendar—and a golden opportunity for punters hunting top offers and Royal Ascot free bets.

From the opening roar of Tuesday’s Queen Anne Stakes to the sprint drama of Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, this year’s lineup is packed with talent. French star Facteur Cheval is back to defend his title, while all eyes will be on Aidan O’Brien’s City of Troy, fresh from a Derby win and now targeting the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday.

Thursday’s Gold Cup remains the meeting’s emotional and tactical pinnacle. John and Thady Gosden could field Gregory, a promising stayer with untapped potential, though challengers from Ireland and France add layers of intrigue.

But Royal Ascot isn't just for seasoned racegoers—it's also one of the biggest weeks of the year for bookmakers. Whether you're backing a banker in the King's Stand Stakes or taking a swing at a 33/1 outsider in the Royal Hunt Cup, there's real value to be found.

📹 Day 1 Preview with Oisin Murphy

🕵️‍♂️ Our tips for Royal Ascot

Day 1

MEYDAAN (5.35) – Simon and Ed Crisford’s horse is priced up among the outsiders in Tuesday’s Wolferston Stakes but he brings realistic credentials to the table after a back-to-form effort at Goodwood last time. A strong early gallop over 10 furlongs on quick ground could be just what he needs to realise his considerable potential.

Day 2

OLD IS GOLD (6.10) – Andrew Balding’s juvenile goes into the Windsor Castle Stakes on the back of a straightforward success at Beverley, where he built on a promising debut run over this course and distance. He looks a true professional for a two-year-old and can be counted on to run an excellent race.

Day 3

SERENITY PRAYER (3.40) – The Oaks form isn’t represented in this year’s Ribblesdale but Serenity Prayer was a staying-on second to subsequent Epsom runner-up Whirl in the Musidora at York and Andrew Balding’s filly looks open to stacks of further improvement now set even more of a stamina test.

Day 4

SHADOW OF LIGHT (3.05) – Classic form often comes to the fore in the Commonwealth Cup and Charlie Appleby’s leading two-year-old colt from last season has clearly trained on based on his 2000 Guineas third at Newmarket. He looks made for the stiff six furlongs at Ascot and should be very hard to beat.

Day 5

STORM BOY (3.40) – The big-money buy from Australia can be excused his first run for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh as he clearly wasn’t ready to fire that day and if judged on his top-class form from Down Under last year, he should probably be favourite for Saturday’s feature sprint contest.

📺 How to Watch and Bet Live on Royal Ascot

Catch every moment of the Royal Ascot 2025 on:

ITV Racing

Racing TV

Live streaming via major bookmakers (if you’ve placed a qualifying bet)

Coverage begins from 1:30 PM.

Many bookmakers offering Royal Ascot free bets also provide live streaming of the race.

