Luke Littler betting offer: 50/1 for Littler to beat Suljovic with Paddy Power

Match Overview

Tonight’s World Darts Championship clash between Luke Littler and Mensur Suljovic brings together two players at very different stages of their careers. On one side is Littler — the reigning world champion and the most exciting force in professional darts right now. On the other is Suljovic, a seasoned campaigner whose experience and tactical nous have kept him competitive on the big stage for well over a decade.

With Paddy Power offering new customers 50/1 on Luke Littler to win, this match has become one of the standout betting opportunities of the evening. Given Littler’s current form and scoring power, the enhanced odds look exceptionally generous.

Luke Littler: Current Form & Momentum

Luke Littler arrives at Alexandra Palace with the weight of expectation — and the performances to justify it. Since bursting onto the scene, he has transformed promise into dominance and now carries himself like a multiple-time major winner.

Key reasons Littler is heavily favoured tonight:

Reigning World Darts Champion and current world number one

Multiple major titles won across the 2025 season

Averaging close to or above 100 regularly on televised stages

Exceptionally strong finishing on doubles under pressure

Calm, confident mentality despite the spotlight

Littler’s early-round performances in this tournament have been emphatic. He’s controlled matches from the outset, punished missed doubles ruthlessly, and shown no signs of nerves — a scary prospect for any opponent.

Mensur Suljovic: Experience but Limited Ceiling

Mensur Suljovic is one of the most experienced players in the field and remains a respected figure on the tour. His deliberate pace and tactical approach can frustrate opponents, and on his day he is capable of grinding out victories.

However, heading into this match, there are clear concerns:

Historically struggles at the World Championship

Rarely posts the high averages needed to live with elite scorers

Slower rhythm may allow Littler to settle quickly

Relies heavily on opponents missing doubles

Suljovic will likely aim to disrupt Littler’s flow, slow the tempo, and force mistakes — but doing so consistently over a long format against someone of Littler’s calibre is a huge ask.

Tactical Match-Up

This is a classic contrast of styles:

Littler will look to dominate through heavy scoring, quick legs, and relentless pressure

Suljovic will try to control pace, drag legs out, and capitalise on any lapses

If Littler starts strongly and finds early breaks, the match could quickly become one-sided. Suljovic’s best chance lies in keeping things tight early — but even then, Littler’s scoring power gives him a significant edge.

Betting Angle: Why the 50/1 Offer Stands Out

Paddy Power’s 50/1 on Luke Littler to win for new customers is eye-catching for one simple reason: Littler is already the most likely winner.

Why this offer makes sense:

You’re backing the form player and favourite

Littler’s consistency reduces variance

Even a routine win delivers huge enhanced value

Ideal for new customers looking to maximise upside

Given the gap in current performance levels, this feels like backing probability at an inflated price.

Verdict

Everything points toward a Luke Littler victory tonight. He’s sharper, heavier-scoring, and mentally stronger in high-pressure moments. While Suljovic’s experience should be respected, Littler’s firepower is likely to overwhelm him.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YSACLN

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Luke Littler To Win in the Match Odds market in Luke Littler vs Mensur Suljovic on Saturday 27th December.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?