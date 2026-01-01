Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – USA vs Paraguay World Cup Bet Builder Tips

Match Overview

Fixture: USA vs Paraguay

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group D

Date: Saturday 13 June 2026

Kick-off: 02:00 BST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Offer: Paddy Power – £50 in Free Bet Builders (new customers)

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer customers can take advantage of this Bet Builder for the early hours Group D encounter as co-hosts USA face Paraguay at Arrowhead Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's side will be expected to deliver in front of a passionate home crowd, but Paraguay's defensive resilience and tournament experience could make this a tighter contest than many anticipate.

Bet Builder PADDYPOWER USA vs Paraguay Sat, 13 Jun, 02:00 Under 2.5 Goals Over/Under 2.5 Goals Omar Alderete Player Shown a Card Christian Pulisic Player To Have 2 Or More Shots £10 returns ≈ £67.31 Bet Here

Why Under 2.5 Goals Appeals

This selection backs a low-scoring affair – two goals or fewer in the match.

Paraguay arrive at this World Cup with a clear tactical identity: defensive organisation first, attacking threat second. Their qualification campaign was built on resilience and structure, with La Albirroja proving difficult to break down even against South America's elite attacking sides.

The USA, despite playing at home, may find themselves frustrated by Paraguay's compact defensive shape. Mauricio Pochettino's side possess quality in the final third, but transforming territorial dominance into clear-cut chances has been an issue in recent competitive fixtures. Against a Paraguay defence that will sit deep and deny space in behind, the hosts could struggle to find rhythm.

Tournament openers are rarely free-flowing spectacles. Both teams will be acutely aware that avoiding defeat is the priority, particularly in a competitive Group D that includes strong opposition. The USA will be cautious about committing too many men forward and leaving themselves vulnerable on the counter, while Paraguay are unlikely to abandon their defensive principles in search of goals.

At the time of writing, the under 2.5 goals line looks well-placed for a fixture where caution and tactical discipline should dominate.

Omar Alderete to be Carded: The Defensive Burden

The second leg of this Bet Builder focuses on Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete to receive a booking.

Alderete is tasked with anchoring Paraguay's defensive line against one of the most dynamic attacking units at the tournament. The Getafe defender will face sustained pressure throughout the 90 minutes, particularly when dealing with the movement and pace of Christian Pulisic and the USA's supporting runners.

Centre-backs in deep defensive blocks are frequently forced into tactical fouls to prevent dangerous transitions. With Paraguay expected to spend long periods without possession, Alderete will need to make smart, cynical interventions to break up USA attacks before they develop into genuine goalscoring opportunities.

World Cup referees are typically instructed to maintain control and stamp authority on matches early. Any borderline challenges – particularly from defenders who are repeatedly breached – are likely to result in cautions. Alderete's role as the defensive organiser makes him a prime candidate for accumulating a yellow card in a match where Paraguay will be under significant pressure.

His disciplinary record supports this selection. Alderete has shown a willingness to commit professional fouls when required, and in a high-stakes fixture against technically gifted opponents, that tendency could see him cautioned.

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Christian Pulisic 2+ Shots: The Focal Point

The third selection centres on USA captain Christian Pulisic to register two or more shots on goal.

Pulisic is the undisputed talisman of Mauricio Pochettino's side. The AC Milan forward carries the creative and goalscoring burden for the USA, and in a home World Cup where expectations are sky-high, he will be central to everything the hosts attempt in the attacking third.

Against a Paraguay defence that will sit deep and invite pressure, Pulisic is likely to see plenty of the ball in dangerous areas. His tendency to drift inside from the left flank and onto his stronger right foot naturally generates shooting opportunities, particularly when defences are compressed and space opens up on the edge of the box.

In matches where the USA dominate possession – as expected here – Pulisic's shot volume typically increases. He is not a player who shies away from trying his luck from distance, and with set-piece responsibilities also likely to fall to him, the pathway to two or more shots is clear.

The Kansas City crowd will be urging the USA forward at every opportunity, and Pulisic will feel the responsibility to deliver. That sense of occasion could see him take on more shooting opportunities than he might in a less pressurised environment.

Match Scenario Analysis

The likely pattern of this fixture supports all three Bet Builder selections:

USA will enjoy the majority of possession and territorial dominance

Paraguay will defend in a compact low block and frustrate the hosts

Pulisic will be the focal point of USA's attacking play, accumulating shots

Alderete will face sustained pressure and be forced into tactical interventions

Both teams will prioritise defensive stability in their tournament opener

The most probable outcomes see either a narrow USA victory or a hard-fought draw. The under 2.5 goals selection aligns with both scenarios, while the individual player selections have clear pathways based on expected roles and tactical demands.

Bet Builder Verdict

This Bet Builder combines three selections that reflect the expected dynamics of a tense World Cup group stage encounter:

Under 2.5 Goals – Backed by Paraguay's defensive discipline and the cautious nature of tournament openers

Alderete to be Carded – The defensive demands on Paraguay's centre-back make a booking realistic

Pulisic 2+ Shots – The USA captain will be the focal point against a deep-lying defence

The combined price of approximately 5.73 offers value for a Bet Builder grounded in tactical logic and player roles. Each leg has a clear rationale based on how this match is likely to unfold.

Best Bet:

Paddy Power – USA vs Paraguay Bet Builder

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