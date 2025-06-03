Epsom Derby 2025 Preview & Best Epsom Free Bets for the Big Day

The 2025 Epsom Derby, one of the most prestigious events in global flat racing, returns to Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday, June 7th. With its rich history, unpredictable nature, and potential to shape future stallion careers, the Derby remains the ultimate test of a three-year-old colt’s stamina, speed, and temperament.

Whether you're a seasoned punter or just tuning in for the pageantry, our Epsom Derby 2025 preview breaks down the leading contenders, key trends, and expert betting tips for this year’s renewal.

📊 Epsom Derby Trends You Need to Know

Trainer Dominance : Aidan O’Brien has won the Derby 10 times since 2001—backing one of his runners is never a bad strategy.

Trial Form : 9 of the last 12 Derby winners ran in either the Dante or Derrinstown trials.

Winning Profile: Look for colts with a minimum of two prior runs and a win over 1m2f. Experience counts over the undulating Epsom course.

📺 How to Watch and Bet Live the Epsom Derby

Catch every moment of the 2025 Epsom Derby on:

ITV Racing

Racing TV

Live streaming via major bookmakers (if you’ve placed a qualifying bet)

Coverage begins from 1:30 PM, with the Derby scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Many bookmakers offering Epsom free bets also provide live streaming of the race.

🕵️‍♂️ Our tip for the Epsom Derby

Timeform analyst verdict:

The Dante is often the key middle-distance Derby trial and the unbeaten PRIDE OF ARRAS, who was well on top at York, can become the sixth runner this century to complete the double. He has a very similar profile to the last horse to do it, Desert Crown, who was also making just his third start here, and seems sure to stay this longer trip, while 2 of his 3 siblings are Epsom winners. 2000 Guineas hero Ruling Court is the one to beat if he stays, with Delacroix the pick of Aidan O'Brien's trio.

🏁 Final Thoughts: A Wide-Open Derby with Deep Talent

The Epsom Derby 2025 is shaping up to be a classic with real depth. From proven Group 1 winners to late bloomers finding form at the right time, this year’s field is packed with intrigue. Whether you’re placing a bet or simply enjoying the spectacle, Derby Day at Epsom is not to be missed.

