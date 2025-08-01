Menu icon
All Free Bets
Kick off the 2025/26 EFL season with the best free bet offers and sign-up deals. Compare welcome bonuses from top UK bookmakers ahead of the EFL openers.

EFL League 1 & 2 Opening Weekend Free Bets and Preview

Kick off the EFL Season with Free Bets and Betting Offers!

The 2025/26 EFL season starts this weekend with League 1 and League 2 kicking off first, followed by the Championship next week. Whether you're backing your club for promotion or trying to find the best value across the markets, take a look at our leading betting offers and free bets below!

Best Betting Offers for the EFL Opening Weekend

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a regular football bettor, there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet EFL Opening Weekend Offer - Get £50 in Free Acca Bets When You Place a £10 Acca (5+ Legs)

Sky Bet Offer, Get £50 in free acca bets when you place a £10 acca. New customer offer

Claim Offer

Sky Bet EFL Opening Weekend Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on BuildABets When You Place a £10 BuildABet 

Claim Offer

Sky Bet Football Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Offer, get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Claim Offer

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Football Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. 

Betfair Football Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. 

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

  • Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.
  • Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function
  • Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Why Use Free Bets on the EFL?

The EFL is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world and the opening weekend is no different! With summer changes to squads and new managers adding extra unpredictability, you can get better value and bigger prices, especially when combining selections into an acca or BuildABet

Where to Watch the EFL This Weekend

The EFL is shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, with over 1,000 of the EFL’s 1,891 gamesm including the Sky Bet EFL, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy.

Opening Weekend Betting Tips

Want expert insight and umissable tips? Head to our Football Tips Centre for the latest tips, including selections in tonights opening game between Luton and Wimbledon!

EFL and Premier League Outright Tips

Our football team have put together a huge 100/1 season acca, covering results in the EFL and Premier League! Check out their outright preview to see their selecitons.

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

