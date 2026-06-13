Betfair World Cup Sign Up Offer: Brazil vs Morocco

Brazil vs Morocco: Can the Selecao Avoid an Early World Cup Shock?

Date: Saturday 13th June

Kick-off: 23:00

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Few teams arrive at a World Cup carrying greater expectation than Brazil.

Every tournament brings renewed belief that the five-time world champions can add another star to their famous yellow shirt, but history has shown that opening group-stage matches are rarely straightforward. Standing in their way on Saturday night is a Morocco side that has developed a reputation for frustrating elite opponents and thriving on the biggest stages.

While the spotlight will naturally fall on Brazil, both teams know the importance of getting off to a positive start. That's one reason why Betfair's enhanced 50/1 offer on a goal to be scored stands out ahead of this Group Stage clash.

Betfair exclusive Offer! 50/1 a goal to be scored Claim 50/1 Offer Here New customers only. Max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why First Matches Matter

The opening game of a World Cup campaign often shapes everything that follows.

Benefits of a winning start include:

Reduced pressure heading into later fixtures

Increased confidence throughout the squad

Greater tactical flexibility in the group

Momentum building early in the tournament

Neither side will want to leave their fate hanging on future results.

Morocco Have Earned Respect

Morocco are no longer viewed as a side simply happy to participate.

Their recent success has been built on:

Strong defensive organisation

Tactical discipline

Dangerous counter-attacking play

Belief against higher-ranked nations

They've shown repeatedly that they can compete with the world's best teams when given the opportunity.

Brazil's Attacking Depth

Brazil remain one of the most dangerous attacking sides in international football.

Key strengths include:

Technical quality across the pitch

Creativity in advanced areas

Ability to dominate possession

Multiple goalscoring threats

When Brazil settle into their rhythm, chances tend to arrive consistently.

Could The Game Open Up?

Tournament football can change rapidly once the first breakthrough arrives.

If Brazil score early:

Morocco may need to take more risks

Spaces become available in transition

The tempo naturally increases

If Morocco strike first:

Brazil will commit numbers forward

Attacking pressure intensifies

Opportunities emerge at both ends

Either scenario could create an entertaining contest.

Why The Betfair Offer Appeals

The simplicity of the offer is what makes it attractive.

Reasons it stands out:

Brazil's attacking quality

Morocco's threat on the counter

Importance of securing points early

One moment is all that's required

Whether from open play, a set-piece or a defensive mistake, it only takes a single goal to land the promotion.

Final Word

Brazil will begin the match as favourites, but World Cup football has a habit of producing surprises when expectation meets pressure.

Morocco have the organisation and confidence to make life difficult, while Brazil possess the attacking quality to create chances throughout the evening.

With both teams chasing the perfect start to their campaign, the ingredients are there for an eventful encounter.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code ZFBEDO

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders

£5 Free England Multi to be used on England World Cup fixtures only. £5 England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled. Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles.

£5 England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled.

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay & Pay by Bank are eligible.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Betfair reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Betfair.com also apply to this offer.