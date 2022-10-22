Man City bounced back from last week's Liverpool defeat with a 3-1 home victory over Brighton.

Pep Guardiola's men closed the gap on Arsenal at the top to just a point, with Mikel Arteta's side away at Southampton on Sunday.

Erling Haaland ended his goal 'drought' - one game, failing to score v Liverpool last week - with a first-half double, one of them a penalty, to take his tally for the season to an incredible 17 goals from xG after 11 games.

Of City's 10 attempts totalling 1.80 xG, only one of them came outside the box - and that was from Kevin De Bruyne (0.03 xG), whose 25-yard strike made it three and all but sealed the three points.

The Citizens have conceded just seven goals (5.8 xGA) in 8 home games in all competitions this season, with less than 1.5 xG in all but one of those (Man United, 1.72 xGA). At the other end, they have scored 34 from 20.1 xG in that time.