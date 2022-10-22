Sporting Life
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss gives instructions to Erling Haaland during their 3-1 home win over Brighton

xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 12 scorelines according to expected goals

By Sporting Life
17:12 · SAT October 22, 2022

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Man City 3-1 Brighton

Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker celebrates one of two goals against Brighton

Man City bounced back from last week's Liverpool defeat with a 3-1 home victory over Brighton.

Pep Guardiola's men closed the gap on Arsenal at the top to just a point, with Mikel Arteta's side away at Southampton on Sunday.

Erling Haaland ended his goal 'drought' - one game, failing to score v Liverpool last week - with a first-half double, one of them a penalty, to take his tally for the season to an incredible 17 goals from xG after 11 games.

Of City's 10 attempts totalling 1.80 xG, only one of them came outside the box - and that was from Kevin De Bruyne (0.03 xG), whose 25-yard strike made it three and all but sealed the three points.

The Citizens have conceded just seven goals (5.8 xGA) in 8 home games in all competitions this season, with less than 1.5 xG in all but one of those (Man United, 1.72 xGA). At the other end, they have scored 34 from 20.1 xG in that time.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side at home this season

Roberto De Zerbi's visitors still managed 43% possession at the Etihad, creating less than 0.6 xG. Their best quality chance according to the Infogol model, fell to Leandro Trossard on the left of the box on 74 minutes (0.34 xG), who was denied by goalkeeper Ederson after a lung-busting run.

The Belgian had previously pulled one back early in the second half, with a powerful right-footed effort (0.03 xG) from 18 yards. He has now scored four goals in the Seagulls' visits to Anfield and the Etihad this season.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest ended a 10-game winless run with a huge 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi's second-half strike from close range beat Alisson Becker after his initial effort rebounded off the post against his former side.

Liverpool failed to score from a total of 15 attempts, four of them rated as big chances (+0.35 xG) - two of them falling to Virgil van Dijk in added time - as England goalkeeper Dean Henderson made some big saves.

Jurgen Klopp was baffled that his side failed to take those chances, but it will also be at the other end which is of equal concern.

Liverpool's last 10 Premier League games (as of Oct 22)

Steve Cooper's side won the xG battle, with an impressive 2.51 - and that was the fourth time in five games that the Merseysiders have conceded more than 2 xG, the other game being last week's Anfield win over Man City.

Conversely, it was just the second time this season that Forest have created more than 2 xG in a Premier League game.

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace

Everton ended a three-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Three goals scored ( xG) and a clean sheet will please Frank Lampard.

