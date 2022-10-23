The American went into the match already under pressure following his side's poor run, priced as the 2/1 favourite in the sack race.

But he shortened markedly after Rodrigo's early goal was replied to by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Reid and Willian - before Crysencio Summerville's late consolation goal - to give newly-promoted Fulham an impressive victory at Elland Road.

That defeat left Leeds in the Premier League relegation zone and only off the bottom thanks to having a better goal difference than Wolves and Nottingham Forest.