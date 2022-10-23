Sporting Life
The pressure is mounting on Jesse Marsch
The pressure is mounting on Jesse Marsch

Sack race: Jesse Marsch odds-on to leave Leeds after Fulham defeat

By Sporting Life
16:51 · SUN October 23, 2022

Jesse Marsch is 8/15 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked after Leeds were beaten 3-2 at home by Fulham, extending their winless run to eight games.

The American went into the match already under pressure following his side's poor run, priced as the 2/1 favourite in the sack race.

But he shortened markedly after Rodrigo's early goal was replied to by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Reid and Willian - before Crysencio Summerville's late consolation goal - to give newly-promoted Fulham an impressive victory at Elland Road.

That defeat left Leeds in the Premier League relegation zone and only off the bottom thanks to having a better goal difference than Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Betfair)

  • Jesse Marsch - 8/15
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl - 5/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 7/1
  • Steve Cooper - 10/1
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 12/1
  • Thomas Frank - 14/1

Odds correct at 1555 BST (23/10/22)

