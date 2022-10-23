Jesse Marsch is 8/15 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked after Leeds were beaten 3-2 at home by Fulham, extending their winless run to eight games.
The American went into the match already under pressure following his side's poor run, priced as the 2/1 favourite in the sack race.
But he shortened markedly after Rodrigo's early goal was replied to by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Reid and Willian - before Crysencio Summerville's late consolation goal - to give newly-promoted Fulham an impressive victory at Elland Road.
That defeat left Leeds in the Premier League relegation zone and only off the bottom thanks to having a better goal difference than Wolves and Nottingham Forest.
