World Cup winner odds: England 5/1 to lift trophy for first time since 1966

England are 5/1 to win the World Cup ahead of the quarter-finals, which get under way on Thursday at 20:00 BST when 15/8 favourites France face Morocco.

The Three Lions' price makes them the outsiders of the four established nations, with Spain (7/2) and Argentina (9/2) also markedly shorter. Spain take on Belgium in the second quarter-final tie on Friday. England then face Norway on Saturday night, with Argentina against Switzerland rounding off the last eight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

FIFA World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet) France - 15/8

Spain - 7/2

Argentina - 4/1

England - 9/2

Norway - 14/1

Morocco - 25/1

Belgium - 33/1

Switzerland - 33/1 Odds correct at 11:40 BST (08/07/26)

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate against Mexico