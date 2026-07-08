World Cup winner odds: England 5/1 to lift trophy for first time since 1966

England are 5/1 to win the World Cup ahead of the quarter-finals, which get under way on Thursday at 20:00 BST when 15/8 favourites France face Morocco.
The Three Lions' price makes them the outsiders of the four established nations, with Spain (7/2) and Argentina (9/2) also markedly shorter.
Spain take on Belgium in the second quarter-final tie on Friday.
England then face Norway on Saturday night, with Argentina against Switzerland rounding off the last eight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
FIFA World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- France - 15/8
- Spain - 7/2
- Argentina - 4/1
- England - 9/2
- Norway - 14/1
- Morocco - 25/1
- Belgium - 33/1
- Switzerland - 33/1
Odds correct at 11:40 BST (08/07/26)
Thomas Tuchel's side, who are bidding to end the country's 60-year wait for major tournament glory, have what appears to be the trickiest tie with England's 8/15 price to qualify for the semi-finals by far the longest of the four favourites.
Should they see off Erling Haaland and co. then, according to the odds, Argentina and Lionel Messi are most likely to await in the last four.
That is far from a certainty though after the holders were taken to extra time by Cape Verde in the round of 32 before looking set to suffer a shock last-16 exit, only for a last gasp, controversial fightback to get them past Egypt.
It is difficult to envisage France and Spain not meeting in the other semi-final, which would be a fixture between the two clear pre-tournament favourites.
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