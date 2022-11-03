The South Korean suffered the injury during Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday and will undergo surgery to stabilise the break near his left eye.

Spurs did not put a timeframe on his return, but with South Korea’s first World Cup game against Uruguay 22 days away, the 30-year-old’s participation in Qatar is now in severe doubt.

A Spurs statement read: “We can confirm that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”