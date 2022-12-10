Using Infogol's xG model and probabilities, this article will aim to provide a verdict for who will is most likely to win their quarter-final and advance to the semis.

Argentina (4/11) v Croatia (2/1)

Kick-off time: 15:00, Tuesday

Wow, we were treated to two incredible spectacles on Friday, with both Argentina and Croatia seeing their quarter-finals go all the way to penalties in dramatic fashion.

Argentina had their vulnerabilities exposed when shipping two late goals to throw away a seemingly comfortable lead against the Netherlands, while Croatia were perhaps fortunate not to have lost in normal time against Brazil but went on to show incredible resolve when going behind in extra-time.

La Albiceleste have been the more impressive of the two from a data standpoint, averaging 2.11 xGF and just 0.37 xGA per game in Qatar. They are a team who don't concede many high-quality chances.

As for the Croats, they have ridden their luck - and on the shoulders of their in-form goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic - to get this far. They have conceded over 2.0 xG in both knockout games against Japan and Brazil, but have found a way to come through both ties on penalties.

That has been the story of their recent success in major tournaments, as don't forget, Croatia made it all the way to the final in the 2018 World Cup.

In fact, after their game against Brazil, eight of their last nine knockout games have been level at the end of 90 minutes and settled either by extra-time or penalties.

That tells you everything you need to know about the mental and physical strength of this experienced team, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they did the same thing yet again in this contest, which will be one of fine margins.

The bookies don't see it that way though, as they make Argentina the 2/5 ( 71%) favourites to advance, making Croatia a 23/10 (30%) shot.

That means that, yet again, CROATIA represent value in the 'TO QUALIFY' market, and should be backed to end Lionel Messi's World Cup dream.

We successfully backed them at 9/2 (5.50) to advance past Brazil, so the 23/10 (3.30) may seem like a big shortening of price, but the Infogol model suggests the drop between Brazil and Argentina is that big.

Against Brazil, Infogol gave Croatia just a 23% (33/10 - 4.30) chance of qualifying, with that percentage increasing to 35% (37/20 - 2.85) against Argentina.

We can expect another battling display from a Croatia team who just know how to get over the line in these contests, so we should again get a good run for our money with Zlatko Dalić's side again the value play.