World Cup Golden Boot odds: Is this the greatest race for award of all time?

World Cups are remembered by moments rather than statistics. Diego Maradona weaving through England. Zinedine Zidane's headbutt. Andres Iniesta in extra time.

But every so often, the numbers become part of the story too. The 2026 World Cup is rapidly becoming one of those tournaments, because the race for the Golden Boot has developed into something bordering on absurd. As the last-16 stage reaches its conclusion, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are locked together on seven goals apiece, with Harry Kane sitting just behind on six. Four of the defining forwards of their generation remain alive in the competition, all still with realistic hopes of adding another two or three strikes to their tally. It is difficult to remember another World Cup where so many genuinely elite goalscorers have hit top form simultaneously. That, more than the raw numbers, is what makes this feel different.

Golden Boot races often become stories of opportunity rather than greatness. The eventual winner is sometimes the player whose side enjoyed one generous group stage fixture or who collected a couple of penalties before bowing out in the quarter-finals. This year, the biggest names have all arrived at the tournament in devastating form and, crucially, their teams have largely kept winning. Messi's latest scoring spree has carried him alongside Mbappe as the highest scorer in World Cup history, an extraordinary achievement for a player still dictating matches at almost 39 years old. Mbappe, meanwhile, continues to look like football's inevitable heir, combining ruthless finishing with the sort of explosive athleticism that makes every defensive line appear one misplaced pass away from disaster.

Kylian Mbappe leads the charge for France as they aim for another World Cup

Haaland's arrival on the World Cup stage has somehow exceeded the hype, his brace against Brazil dragging Norway into their first ever quarter-final while drawing him level with the two men many regard as the greatest forwards of the modern era. Kane, almost quietly by comparison, has six goals of his own and remains perfectly positioned if England continue their run. The remarkable aspect is that none of those names feels remotely out of place.

Golden Boot winner odds (via Sky Bet) Kylian Mbappe (France) - evens

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 13/8

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 6/1

Harry Kane (England) - 9/1

Ousmane Dembele (France) - 50/1

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) - 50/1

Jude Bellingham (England) - 80/1 Odds correct at 13:20 BST (07/07/26)

Erling Haaland's goalscoring form gives Norway every chance

The last World Cup produced a compelling duel between Messi and Mbappe, with Mbappe eventually finishing on eight goals after his hat-trick in Lusail and Messi ending on seven while lifting the trophy. It was a fitting climax between two superstars, but it was essentially a two-man race. Go back another generation and 1998 provided a fascinating contest between Davor Suker, Gabriel Batistuta and Christian Vieri. Suker claimed the Golden Boot with six goals as Croatia's astonishing run carried him beyond Batistuta and Vieri, both of whom finished with five. All three were magnificent centre-forwards, but there was never the sense that multiple all-time greats were threatening to produce historically prolific tournaments together. Perhaps the closest comparison comes from Mexico in 1986. Gary Lineker eventually won with six goals, but Emilio Butragueno scored five, Careca finished with five and Maradona delivered arguably the finest individual World Cup performance in history despite ending with only five goals himself. It was a tournament overflowing with attacking brilliance, yet even then the scoring totals were modest by comparison. That is where 2026 separates itself.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed another wonderful tournament

Messi, Mbappe and Haaland have already reached seven before the quarter-finals are complete, while Kane sits only one behind. The four leading contenders have combined for 27 goals, with every one of them still representing teams capable of reaching the final. Instead of one striker pulling away early, the competition seems determined to reset itself after every knockout round. It also helps that each player represents a completely different interpretation of elite goalscoring. Messi remains the conductor, dropping into midfield before suddenly appearing inside the penalty area with perfect timing. Mbappe is devastating in transition, capable of deciding matches with his rapid acceleration. Haaland is football's ultimate penalty-box predator, requiring barely a glimpse of goal before punishing defenders. Kane remains perhaps the most complete No.9 of the quartet, equally comfortable dropping between the lines or finishing from almost any angle. Watching them chase one another has become almost as compelling as following the tournament itself. Every knockout fixture now carries an individual subplot. France score and eyes immediately turn towards Mbappe's tally. Norway's improbable adventure continues because Haaland keeps finding decisive moments. Argentina know that Messi rarely lets an opportunity pass on football's grandest stage. England have discovered once again that Kane almost always delivers when the stakes rise.

Harry Kane has already scored some big goals for England

There is another layer to this race as well. The tournament's leading scorers are not emerging from surprise packages enjoying brief purple patches. These are players whose careers have already been defined by extraordinary consistency. Between them they have won Ballons d'Or, Golden Boots across Europe's biggest leagues, Champions League titles and countless domestic honours. World Cups have a habit of elevating unexpected heroes, but this one has instead become a showcase for established greatness. Of course, Golden Boot races can change in an instant. A red card, an injury or one quiet afternoon in front of goal can transform the picture. A hat-trick in a quarter-final can make everything written beforehand look hopelessly outdated. Yet whatever happens over the next fortnight, this already feels like a race that will be remembered. Not simply because three players share seven goals with another breathing down their neck, but because those players are Messi, Mbappe, Haaland and Kane. Four of the defining forwards of the modern game. Four teams still chasing the biggest prize. Four careers converging on the same stage. World Cups have produced higher individual goal totals. They have produced dramatic final-day twists and unforgettable winners. What they have rarely produced is a Golden Boot battle featuring so many genuine megastars, all performing at something close to their absolute peak, all refusing to blink. That is why this one is shaping up to be the greatest Golden Boot race the World Cup has ever seen.