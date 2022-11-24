It means you're not scrambling around on Friday morning trying to make changes before the deadline, especially if they involve players who were involved in the first-half of Gameround 1.

As will be the case throughout the group stage, it's worth planning ahead and knowing what transfers you want to make for the next round of games early.

Gameround 1 reaches its conclusion at 19:00 GMT on Thursday night, with the next set of games beginning at 10:00 GMT on the Friday - it's not a very short amount of time between the two sets.

That would have hit many fantasy football players, although the popular Lionel Messi did deliver with a goal and a double figure return as a captain.

Leandro Paredes

Position: MID

MID Nation: Argentina

Argentina Fixture: Mexico

Mexico Price: £8.6m

Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their first game of the tournament, and while it was very disappointing for them, you'd back them to bounce back and reach the knockout stages.

Saturday sees them take on Mexico in a game that could be quite competitive. With that in mind, it's worth considering Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder returned five points despite that defeat last time out, grabbing an assist on Lionel Messi's penalty. If he played the full game, he would have had more.

Paredes was well on his way to passing tier points before his substitution just before the hour mark.

Nathan Ake

Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Netherlands

Netherlands Fixture: Ecuador

Ecuador Price: £8.4m

The Netherlands started their tournament off with victory and a clean sheet against Senegal, and they have a great chance of making it two from two as they take on Ecuador on Friday.

Virgil van Dijk is often the Dutch defender to look at, but Nathan Ake represents good value as a starter at a smaller price - he's £1.4m cheaper than van Dijk.

Ake returned seven points with a clean sheet in the first game but he was just four passes off hitting the bonus tier there.

Louis van Gaal's side should see more of the ball in this contest, meaning we could well see Ake returned 9/10 points.

Olivier Giroud

Position: STR

STR Nation: France

France Fixture: Denmark

Denmark Price: £8.5m

Olivier Giroud's tournament started with two goals and 14 points as France comfortably beat Australia on Tuesday night.

Karim Benzema's injury means that he is a solid pick as we know he will start, and as he has already shown, he can deliver too.

One of the great things about the Sky Sports Fantasy game is that pricing stays fixed, so while Giroud has been given a tag as he was expected to be a back-up, that price will remain the same throughout the tournament.

You're getting a top striker in a top team for a fraction of the price, freeing up budget to use elsewhere.

Joshua Kimmich

Position: MID

MID Nation: Germany

Germany Fixture: Spain

Spain Price: £8.5m

Germany's second fixture should be a really competitive one as they take on Spain.

Joshua Kimmich had a great game against Japan, returning seven points thanks to shots and passes bonus tiers.

We can potentially expect tackles in this game so the midfielder will have more than the standard starting XI double.

He's a great player to carry throughout the tournament, and his involvement in a huge game on Sunday brings potential in all bonus tier categories.

What are the best captains for Gameround 2?