Tom Carnduff had an 8/1 winner in Germany's last game. He picks out six stats to back as they take on Costa Rica.

Joshua Kimmich 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Joshua Kimmich has been one of the standout players for Germany in their first two games at the tournament. The midfielder had three tackles against Spain, and should see a similar line here given that they are expected to be on the front foot.

Antonio Rudiger 2+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Antonio Rudiger may be a centre-back, but he does like to try and go for goal when the opportunity presents itself. He's had at least two shots in both of his games at the tournament so far.

Joshua Kimmich 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Kimmich has contributed in attack as well as defence. He's had at least one shot on target in each appearance, and really should have had a goal on his tally by this stage.

Leon Goretzka 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Leon Goretzka returned to the line-up for Germany against Spain, playing the full 90 minutes and posting a shot. He averages 2.0 shots per game for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Jamal Musiala to score anytime CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Despite Germany only scoring twice at the tournament, they have created a considerable 5.09 xG. Musiala has seen 0.67 of that, with four shots across their two games.

David Raum 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip David Raum has seen at least two tackles in both games so far. The left-back should be involved again as Germany aim to win the ball high up the pitch.