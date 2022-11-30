Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
World Cup cheat sheet rb

World Cup cheat sheet: Costa Rica v Germany stats to back

By Tom Carnduff
21:02 · WED November 30, 2022

Tom Carnduff had an 8/1 winner in Germany's last game. He picks out six stats to back as they take on Costa Rica.

  • Joshua Kimmich 2+ tackles
  • Antonio Rudiger 2+ total shots
  • Joshua Kimmich 1+ shots on target
  • Leon Goretzka 1+ shots on target

BACK OUR 10/1 BUILDABET WITH SKY BET

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Joshua Kimmich 2+ tackles

Joshua Kimmich has been one of the standout players for Germany in their first two games at the tournament.

The midfielder had three tackles against Spain, and should see a similar line here given that they are expected to be on the front foot.

Antonio Rudiger 2+ total shots

Antonio Rudiger may be a centre-back, but he does like to try and go for goal when the opportunity presents itself.

He's had at least two shots in both of his games at the tournament so far.

Joshua Kimmich 1+ shots on target

Kimmich has contributed in attack as well as defence.

He's had at least one shot on target in each appearance, and really should have had a goal on his tally by this stage.

DELETE CAPTION - USE THIS LINK https://www.sportinglife.com/football

Leon Goretzka 1+ shots on target

Leon Goretzka returned to the line-up for Germany against Spain, playing the full 90 minutes and posting a shot.

He averages 2.0 shots per game for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Jamal Musiala to score anytime

Despite Germany only scoring twice at the tournament, they have created a considerable 5.09 xG.

Musiala has seen 0.67 of that, with four shots across their two games.

David Raum 2+ tackles

David Raum has seen at least two tackles in both games so far.

The left-back should be involved again as Germany aim to win the ball high up the pitch.

Odds correct at 2100 GMT (30/11/22)

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS