The last 16 pits Argentina against Australia for the first time at a World Cup and Cam Pope highlights six stats to include in a BuildABet.

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target Perennially the central figure in the Argentina unit, Lionel Messi has brought his stardom to the fore in dragging the Albiceleste through their group campaign. The PSG man has taken 12 shots over his side's three games, eight of which have found the target, resulting in two goals so far. The World Cup final is now three wins away and the Argentine icon will be doing his utmost to ensure he gets another crack of the whip.

Julian Alvarez 1+ shots on target Playing second fiddle to the imperious Erling Haaland at Manchester City, Julian Alvarez is a young man with a point to prove. So far, the attacking talent has hit five shots, four finding the target, resulting in a first World Cup goal in the win over Poland. Now that he has a taste for goals at the tournament, he will be keen to continue staking his claim to a place.

Mitchell Duke 2+ total shots Make no mistake, Australia will be up against it against one of the pre-tournament favourites. But with nothing to lose, the Socceroos might enjoy a dose of freedom in this knockout clash and Mitchell Duke, their principal attacking threat, could take full advantage. The attacker has found the target four times from six shots so far, resulting in one goal in the win over Tunisia.

Aaron Mooy 2+ tackles A former Premier League midfielder with Huddersfield and Brighton, Aaron Mooy's expert reading of the game has served Australia well on their foray through the group stage. The Sydneysider has completed five successful tackles up to this point and is an integral component of Graham Arnold's unit.

Nicolas Otamendi 2+ tackles A veteran of three World Cups, Nicolas Otamendi is the archetypal battle-conditioned centre-half. Opposition attacks have not been able to avoid his reading of the game so far, with the former Manchester City man, now of Benfica, racking up four successful tackles. With five interceptions, five fouls committed and four fouls won to his name, Otamendi is central to the action and will likely be the leading light of the Albiceleste defence against the Socceroos.

Matthew Leckie 1+ tackles Winger Matthew Leckie is another figure who hasn't been afraid to get stuck in through the group stage. The Melbourne City man has made four successful tackles so far and against firm favourites Argentina, should be expected to chip in with more.

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (02/12/22)