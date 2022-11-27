It's a huge game in Group E as Spain take on Germany. Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back - including a recommended fourfold at 8/1.

Joshua Kimmich 1+ shots on target Joshua Kimmich was one of Germany's biggest attacking threats in their surprise defeat to Japan. The midfielder had a total of four shots, two of which were on target.

Jamal Musiala 1+ shots on target Jamal Musiala's fancy footwork and delightful dribbling caused huge issues for Japan's defence last time out. He had three shots but failed to hit the target, although they were all good chances.

David Raum 2+ tackles David Raum saw a total of three tackles against Japan and is likely to come up against Ferran Torres here. He's been averaging 1.6 successful tackles per game with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, with 1.7 per Champions League contest.

Germany 4+ corners Germany took six corners in their first game, and they should win a few given the expected battle out wide. Hansi Flick's men averaged 3.83 per Nations League game in the most recent edition but the context of this game should see them go above this figure.

Dani Olmo 1+ tackles Dani Olmo grabbed a goal and an assist in Spain's 7-0 hammering of Costa Rica. He also contributed two successful tackles, with his average sitting at 0.8 per Bundesliga game with Leipzig and the same figure in competitive fixtures with his country.

Ferran Torres 1+ shots on target Ferran Torres struck twice in Spain's emphatic opening game victory - leading to a total of two shots on target. Germany do have questions surrounding their defence and their opponents will see chances to strike.