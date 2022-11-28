Sporting Life
World Cup cheat sheet br

World Cup cheat sheet and stats for Portugal v Uruguay

By Tom Carnduff
11:20 · MON November 28, 2022

After a winner at 8/1 on Sunday night, Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to back for Portugal's meeting with Uruguay.

  • Darwin Nunez 1+ shots on target
  • Joao Cancelo 2+ tackles
  • Federico Valverde 2+ tackles
  • Uruguay 3+ corners

Darwin Nunez 1+ shots on target

This game may not be high scoring but the talent in attack for both teams should lead to a few chances at least.

The forward has netted five goals in ten Premier League appearances with Liverpool - averaging 2.30 shots on target per game.

Joao Cancelo 2+ tackles

Joao Cancelo is a regular in the tackles count with both club and country.

He had a total of three as Portugal beat Ghana last time out, with an average of 2.0 per Premier League with Manchester City.

Federico Valverde 2+ tackles

Federico Valverde had two successful tackles in Uruguay's first game of the tournament - the 0-0 draw with South Korea.

The midfielder averaged 1.6 tackles per game in the Champions League with Real Madrid prior to the World Cup break.

Uruguay 3+ corners

Uruguay took a total of four corners in their first game at the tournament.

For Portugal, they have seen the opposition take at least three corners in each of their last four contests.

Joao Felix 1+ shots on target

Joao Felix saw a total of two shots in the win over Ghana last week.

One of those was on target, with an average of 1.43 on target per La Liga game with Atletico Madrid.

Ruben Neves 2+ tackles

Ruben Neves had a successful tackle last time out, but his Premier League average highlights how he is more than capable of seeing a few.

The midfielder averages 2.9 tackles per game with Wolves, while he saw 1.5 for Portugal in their most recent Nations League campaign.

Odds correct at 1115 GMT (28/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS