Poland meet Argentina in their final group game and Tom Carnduff picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet.

Grzegorz Krychowiak 2+ tackles Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak has seen at least two tackles in each of his games so far. He also had at least two in both appearances at Euro 2020, while returning at least one in seven of his eight qualification games.

Bartosz Bereszynski 2+ tackles Bartosz Bereszynski returned two successful tackles as Poland beat Saudi Arabia to move top of Group C. Argentina's preference to attack down their right - 40% of the attacks come down this side compared to 30% on the left - means that the left-back should be busy.

Nicolas Otamendi 2+ tackles Nicolas Otamendi has seen at least two successful tackles in each of his two World Cup games so far. The defender has also registered a tackle in 11 of his 12 Liga Portugal games for Benfica prior to the tournament.

Argentina 5+ corners Argentina have taken a total of 13 corners across their two games and should be on the front foot in this game. For Poland, their opponents have taken at least five corners in each of their two games so far.

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target It feels slightly strange trying to explain why you should look to Lionel Messi. I can give you all the stats you want - it's Messi. He's Argentina's main man and the one who will guide them to glory if they win the World Cup. He's more than capable of landing a couple of efforts on target here.

Nicolas Otamendi 1+ total shots If Argentina can run up the corner count, the defenders will have opportunities to strike. Otamendi had an effort in the defeat to Saudi Arabia, while averaging 1.2 shots per game in Portugal's top-flight.