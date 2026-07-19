World Cup 2026 on TV: Seismic night brings show to an end and Rooney verdict steals the headlines

Nick Metcalfe gives his final TV focused verdict on the World Cup, discussing the battle between ITV and BBC as well as one pundit who stole the headlines.

The big show was ending. But not before one seismic night in New Jersey. The biggest game's biggest game. Argentina against Spain in the World Cup final. As has been the case for generations, the country's two biggest television channels - BBC One and ITV - went head to head for the final. The BBC coverage - with Gabby Logan presenting alongside Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Micah Richards - came from the stadium. There is no question that the main ITV presenting team would have been there too had England made it. Instead, we had one last lingering look at the Brooklyn studio that has been the backdrop to our lives for the past five weeks, with Mark Pougatch on duty alongside Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright.

The studio was in a spectacular setting, no question. But in case you ever forgot that for a minute, somebody from ITV would doubtless be on hand to remind you. I did like Neville's bombastic claim: "We will never see a studio like this on television again." Emma Hayes, who I reviewed at length in my second column of the tournament, was back on duty for ITV alongside Karen Carney - with presenter Laura Woods - at the stadium. I always think Hayes fulfils two important duties - to both analyse the action superbly, and to annoy all the right people. Hayes is right in the thick of football in America these days of course - she will lead the United States women's team at the World Cup in Brazil next summer - and it felt significant when she reflected on the importance of this tournament Stateside. "This is the moment where the US really woke up to football in a profound way," Hayes said. Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist was the ITV commentary team for the final. They had a job on their hands too, as it was a hard game to love. The decisive moment came in extra-time, and Matterface called it like this: "It's smashed into the net. Ferran Torres with the perfect start to the second half of extra-time. The team that have won the Nations League, the team that have won the European Championship, are now in a brilliant position to scoop the biggest prize of the lot."

Ferran Torres (7) celebrates after scoring the winner in the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

I found the mention of the Nations League a touch irksome for such a titanic moment. But we all deliver perfect commentaries from the sofa, don't we? Pougatch, who was Mr Safe Hands from first minute to last, managed to play it straight when he plugged ITV's coverage of Middlesbrough against Wrexham in the first round of the Carabao Cup. That is some comedown. He also provided a nice touch when reminding us that a big team is needed to put an event of this magnitude on the air. The camera panned to many of them, waving happily away. On the BBC, Rooney undoubtedly provided the "viral" moment of the night when he delivered a frank assessment of the much hyped halftime show.

"What did you think of the World Cup final half-time show?"



Wayne Rooney: pic.twitter.com/1j6OQap9Yi — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 19, 2026

"I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap," Rooney said. Proof, if we ever required it, that you don't need a lot of words to make an effective point. To be honest, I thought it was a tribute to the 1980s at one time. Donald Trump, Madonna, Tom Cruise. The only person missing was Roseanne Barr. "Spain's operation second star is complete - Viva Espana," said BBC commentator Guy Mowbray on the final whistle. Some Argentina players didn't take kindly to the result. Alan Shearer, sitting alongside Mowbray, spotted the main culprit straight away. "I thought it was Leandro Paredes," Shearer said. "I think I saw him swing at least two or three haymakers into someone's face. He actually went for them. And honestly, there is no space or place for that."