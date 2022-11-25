With a riveting World Cup group stage coming to a close, Liam Kelly derives punting pointers from the games played for the round of 16 fixtures.
I must admit I was eagerly anticipating markets for the Netherlands v USA almost immediately after the latter had qualified for the Round of 16 by beating Iran 1-0, hoping for a fair price on the Americans to qualify.
A range of bookmakers duly delivered, offering ~2/1 for a team that, in my opinion, is better at this moment in time.
Despite gaining seven points in Group A, the Netherlands have been far from impressive barring Cody Gakpo, with the Dutch looking rather insipid going forward.
Louis van Gaal's side needed two late goals to beat Senegal, attempted just two shots equating to a measly 0.11 xG against Ecuador and were wholly uninspiring while fielding a strong team in a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.
USA's stock, on the other hand, is on the rise.
Not only have Gregg Berhalter's side been superior in all three group matches in the World Cup thus far, but their underlying numbers suggest USA will be extremely tough to beat in the knockout stages.
Aside from a shaky spell in the second half when hanging on to a lead versus Wales, the Americans have displayed defensive solidity, conceding zero goals and just 1.79 xG across the 225+ minutes.
That isn't so surprising considering the strength of the USA in almost every position. A substantive striker is still an issue for Berhalter, though, who is seemingly still trying to find the right man.
With that in mind, greed has consumed me. Adding under 3.5 goals in regulation time to USA to qualify through bet-building means makes appeal.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.