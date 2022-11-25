With a riveting World Cup group stage coming to a close, Liam Kelly derives punting pointers from the games played for the round of 16 fixtures.

USA the play I must admit I was eagerly anticipating markets for the Netherlands v USA almost immediately after the latter had qualified for the Round of 16 by beating Iran 1-0, hoping for a fair price on the Americans to qualify. A range of bookmakers duly delivered, offering ~2/1 for a team that, in my opinion, is better at this moment in time. Despite gaining seven points in Group A, the Netherlands have been far from impressive barring Cody Gakpo, with the Dutch looking rather insipid going forward. Louis van Gaal's side needed two late goals to beat Senegal, attempted just two shots equating to a measly 0.11 xG against Ecuador and were wholly uninspiring while fielding a strong team in a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.