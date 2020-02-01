Premier League tips: Betting previews, Super 6 predictions & best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United

Mark your card for Saturday's Premier League games with George Pitts and Paul Higham providing a best bet and score prediction for each clash.
Recommended bets
1pt Willian to score anytime in Leicester v Chelsea at 17/4
1pt Over 1.5 second-half goals in Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd at 19/10
1pt Wolves to beat Man Utd at 13/5
For details of advised bookmakers and each-way terms, visit our transparent tipping record
Manchester United v Wolves
If familiarity breeds contempt then these two will be sick of the sight of each other in this fourth meeting of the season and sixth in under 12 months. Man United won at Man City, but that only papered over the cracks and a well-rested Wolves can expose their obvious flaws at Old Trafford.
Wolves have been slow starters all season and in fact have the worst first half record in the Premier League but always seem to improve in the second 45 minutes - losing just one second half all season. If anyone needed a break after the Europa League efforts it was Wolves and Nuno's side have had over a week off to prepare for this.
Contrast that with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side giving it everything at the Etihad just on Wednesday and there's a distinct advantage for the visitors, who can also boast more quality throughout the side but especially with more guile in midfield and in Raul Jimenez have one of the best all-round strikers in the league.
This is a golden opportunity for Wolves to get their first Premier League win at Old Trafford.
Score prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Wolves (Sky Bet odds:11/1)
Best bet: Wolves to beat Man Utd at 23/10
Opta facts
- Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 home games against Wolves in all competitions (W9 D2) since losing 0-1 in February 1980 in a top-flight match – they haven’t trailed for a single minute in all those 11 unbeaten games.
- Manchester United have lost their last two Premier League games without scoring – they’ve only ever lost three in a row without finding the net once before in the competition, doing so between April-May 2015 under Louis van Gaal.
- Wolves came from behind to win their last away game in the Premier League against Southampton – they last won consecutive away matches in the top-flight in August 2011.
- Manchester United’s record of 34 points after 24 games in 2019-20 is their worst total at this stage of a season since 1989-90 (25 points), when they went on to finish in 13th place in the top-flight.
- Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and assisting eight more.
Leicester v Chelsea
- 1230 GMT kick-off on BT Sport
A big clash in terms of the Premier League's top four. Leicester have an eight-point gap over Chelsea and will want to bounce back from their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat at Aston Villa, while Chelsea are winless in their last two league games but still have a six-point advantage over fifth.
The Foxes failed to take their chances at Villa Park, with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland performing out of his skin between the sticks for Dean Smith's side.
At the time of writing, Chelsea have failed to recruit the striker Frank Lampard so badly wants, and needs, in Tammy Abraham's absence. Even if he signs one before the deadline, he is unlikely to feature at the King Power.
In his absence, it is worth looking in the visitors' side for a likely goal source and Willian does catch the eye. The Brazilian should be part of Chelsea's front three and considering his threat going forward, the 17/4 anytime price is worthy of a small interest.
The 31-year-old has five goals in all competitions this season and averages two shots per game, registering 10 in his last three outings.
It is a difficult one to call but both sides play good, attacking football and, although they would probably be happy to share the points, this goalscorer price is good enough for us.
Score prediction: Leicester 1-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Best bet: Willian to score anytime at 17/4
Opta facts
- Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D3), their best run since a run of five without defeat between April 1999 and February 2001.
- No team has won more away Premier League games against Leicester at the King Power Stadium than Chelsea (4, level with Liverpool and Spurs).
- Leicester have lost two of their last three Premier League home games, though they did win 4-1 against West Ham last time out. The Foxes had lost just one of their previous 15 at the King Power Stadium (W11 D3).
- From their first six away league games this season, Chelsea won 15 of a possible 18 points (W5 D0 L1), scoring 18 goals in this run. In their last six on the road, they’ve won 7/18 points (W2 D1 L3), while netting just seven goals.
- Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers has faced Chelsea 13 times in his managerial career; no side has he faced more. However, he is winless in all 13 of his meetings with the Blues (D7 L6), only losing more often against Manchester United (9).
- Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has a 100% record from the penalty spot for the Blues in the Premier League, scoring four out of four. Since the start of last season, 27% of his touches in the opposition box have been penalties (4 of 15).
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
One for the purists. A six-pointer between two sides fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.
Bournemouth, perhaps fortunately, won their last league game - 3-1 against Brighton at the Vitality - and three points here would see them leapfrog Dean Smith's side by a point.
The Villans, however, come back down to earth after beating Leicester to reach the final of the Carabao Cup. Great scenes at Villa Park as they celebrated Trezeguet's late winner but Jack Grealish and Smith stressed after the importance of regaining their focus.
Whether they do or not remains to be seen, but both sides' unpredictability makes this one a bit of a no go and one we would rather leave. A draw maybe, or even a Villa win with the added assurance of Pepe Reina in goal, but both sides will be keen to avoid errors and for that reason could cancel each other out.
Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Best bet: Draw at 27/10
Opta facts
- Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Brighton in their last Premier League match saw the Cherries score more goals than in their previous nine games combined (2). They last won consecutive league games in September 2019.
- Aston Villa have won four points from their last two away Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 on the road in the top-flight (W1 D1 L15). They’ve not avoided defeat in three consecutive away Premier League games since December 2014.
- Aston Villa are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with their last shutout on the road in the competition coming in January 2016 (0-0 at West Brom). However, only Watford (6) have failed to score in more home games than Bournemouth this season (4).
- Aston Villa are the only side yet to score a headed goal in the Premier League this season, despite having had the seventh most headed shots (49). No team has ever gone a whole Premier League season without scoring a header, while the Villans averaged almost 10 headed goals per season in the competition previously (232 headed goals in 24 seasons).
- 57% of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals this season have been scored by either Harry Wilson (7) or Callum Wilson (6).
- Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been involved in three goals in his last four Premier League matches (1 goal, 2 assists), more than he had in his first 18 in the competition (2 goals).
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
With their away record in the Premier League this term, it is hard to back Sheffield United to lose and that is why they travel to Selhurst Park as 8/5 favourites.
It represents a meeting between two sides performing far better at this stage than anyone expected - 11th v 8th - and it is another one where you could easily see both sides being happy to share the points.
Both of these sides are second-half teams - with 30 goals coming after half-time in Sheff United's games while in Palace matches there have been 34. Combined they have both seen just 34 goals.
The highest scoring half is an appealing 13/10, but backing two or more goals after the interval is far more tempting at 19/10 - a nice price that does not rely on the match result.
Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)
Best bet: Over 1.5 second half goals at 19/10
Opta facts
- Crystal Palace have scored a league-low five Premier League goals before half-time this season, with just one of these coming at Selhurst Park.
- Only runaway league leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Sheffield United this season (23). Indeed, Sheffield United’s record of 23 goals conceded after 24 games is the best by a promoted side since Fulham in 2001-02 (also 23).
- Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has three goals and two assists in 2095 minutes of Premier League football this season, averaging a goal involvement every 419 minutes. Last season, he was averaging a goal or assist every 203 minutes in the competition.
- No keeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United’s Dean Henderson (8). Indeed, only Alisson (214) has a better minutes-per-goal conceded ratio this term than Henderson (one every 104 minutes).
Liverpool v Southampton
Liverpool need eight more wins to secure the Premier League title and do not look like letting up.
The routine 2-0 win at West Ham was their eighth in nine in midweek - including a 3/1 winner thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - and they are incredibly strong at Anfield.
Although their defence has been so good, Southampton have also been one of the league's form teams with just one defeat in their last seven. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have performed some turnaround after looking doomed for relegation and the Austrian, compared to Klopp in his early days in England, deserves huge credit for that.
A big driving force behind that is 16-goal striker Danny Ings, formerly of Liverpool and he is 13/5 to score anytime.
But the preference is to look at the handicaps. Liverpool should win, but Southampton can score and at least run them close. With the expectation of a one-goal home win, backing the visitors on a +2 handicap at around evens looks a favourable option.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Best bet: Southampton +2 handicap at evens
Opta facts
- Liverpool have won their last 19 Premier League home games – only Manchester City have ever had a longer such run in the competition (20 between March 2011-March 2012). Indeed, in top-flight history only four teams have ever won 20+ consecutive home league games, with Liverpool holding the outright record (21 between January-December 1972).
- As well as being unbeaten in 52 Premier League home games, Liverpool have scored in each of their last 27 at Anfield in the competition. They last scored in more in a row in the top-flight between May 1967 and February 1969 (38 games).
- Southampton have won 65% of their Premier League points this season away from home (20/31) – in the history of the competition, only Crystal Palace in 1997-98 (67%) have won a higher share on the road over a full season.
- Southampton have won their last four Premier League away games – only once in their league history have Saints won five in a row on the road, doing so between April-August 2011 between League One and the Championship.
- Southampton’s top scorer this season Danny Ings scored in Saints’ 1-2 loss against Liverpool in August. Only two players have scored home and away in the same Premier League season against Liverpool having previously played for the Reds in the competition – Dean Saunders in 1992-93 and Jonjo Shelvey in 2013-14.
Newcastle v Norwich
Steve Bruce's injury crisis at Newcastle is hardly easing with up to nine absentees, but with the return of star winger Allan Saint-Maximin and new signing Nabil Bentaleb in midfield they still have enough to continue their strong record at St James' Park.
Last time out in front of their fans, they snatched a late win over Chelsea to take their home points to 19 points - top half form - and they welcome the Canaries, who have the worst away record and are heading for a swift return to the Championship.
Bruce's side have shown grit and even Miguel Almiron has started to chip in with a couple of goals. They are set up well and should contain Norwich, who rely too much on Teemu Pukki in the final third. A home, low-scoring win at 2/1 looks good here.
Score prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Best bet: Newcastle to win and under 3.5 total goals at 2/1
Opta facts
- Each of Newcastle’s last three Premier League goals have come in the 90th minute or later, with these strikes earning the Magpies a 1-0 win against Chelsea, and a 2-2 draw against Everton.
- Norwich have won just 11 points from their last 81 available away from home in the Premier League (W3 D2 L22), with the Canaries winning a league-low five points on the road this season.
- Norwich are the only side yet to score a Premier League goal from a free-kick situation this season (either direct or indirect). Meanwhile, Newcastle have scored more such goals than any other side this term (6).
- 12 of Newcastle’s Premier League goals this season have been scored by defenders. The last team to have more such goals in a single campaign were West Brom in 2016-17 (14), while the Magpies have never had more in a season in the competition (also 12 in 1996-97 and 1994-95).
- Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has won seven of his nine home matches in all competitions against Norwich City (D1 L1).
- Norwich forward Teemu Pukki has been involved in a league-high 58% of Norwich’s 24 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, 3 assists). The Finnish forward has also been involved in 83% of the Canaries six away league goals this term (4 goals, 1 assist).
Watford v Everton
Defeat at Villa was a bit of a fly in the ointment for Nigel Pearson's Watford resurgence and showed just what a big job they've still got as they remain in the bottom three and now face improving Everton.
Carlo Ancelotti's side were stung twice in injury time by Newcastle to drop two points but they played well enough to suggest they're heading in the right direction. Watford at Vicarage Road though are now a big test under Pearson.
The Hornets only have three home league wins this season, but those have all come in their last four games as part of their five-match unbeaten streak that has underlined their rejuvenation under Pearson.
Everton are still dodgy away from home and Watford really need these three points right now, they'll be fired up and Troy Deeney can again lead them to a crucial victory.
Score prediction: Watford 1-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Best bet: Watford to beat Everton at 17/10
Opta facts
- Watford won none of their first three home Premier League games against Everton (D1 L2) but have since won their last three in a row against the Toffees.
- Since losing at Vicarage Road in the Premier League last February, Everton have won two games against the Hornets in all competitions, beating them twice this season – once in the Premier League and once in the League Cup.
- Everton haven’t kept an away clean sheet in the league since the opening weekend of the season (0-0 vs Crystal Palace), conceding in each of their last 11 on the road. However, the Toffees have also scored in each of their last eight away Premier League matches.
- Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season – as many as he’d netted in 16 games under Marco Silva and Duncan Ferguson in 2019-20.
West Ham v Brighton
It's all getting a bit serious for both of these sides now who really should be doing better - Brighton in particular haven't been playing too badly but are right down there, have just two always wins all season and even lost at Bournemouth.
West Ham are struggling too and David Moyes doesn't seem to have any answers, yet they're favourites here in a game between two bad teams that show little appetite or capability of winning games.
Both have rancid recent form, struggle to score enough and also fail to keep clean sheets - it could be a real war of attrition at the London Stadium with more nerves than decent football, but intriguing nonetheless.
The last two meetings have been score draws but this time could just see the visitors grab a rare win.
Score prediction: West Ham 1-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Best bet: Brighton draw no bet at 10/11
Opta facts
- West Ham United have never beaten Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in five attempts (D2 L3).
- Brighton have won just two of their 14 away matches against West Ham in all competitions (D3 L9), though one of those wins was in the Premier League in October 2017.
- Brighton are one of only two teams West Ham have faced in the Premier League without beating, along with Swindon Town. Indeed, the Hammers have led for just four minutes in five Premier League games against the Seagulls.
- Brighton have won just one of their last nine Premier League matches (D4 L4), alternating between a draw and a defeat in each of their last four.
- Having won four points from their first three away league games this season (W1 D1 L1), Brighton have won just four from their subsequent nine on the road in the competition (W1 D1 L7), losing each of the last three in a row.
Odds correct as of 1700 GMT on 30/01/20
JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
With Deadline Day fast approaching, stick with Sporting Life for all the latest transfer news, with our live daily blog here and done deals for the month available here.
We will be providing live coverage on Friday ahead of the 2300 GMT deadline, keeping you across all the completed transfers across the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
