West Ham vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt e.w. Max Kilman to score first at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99)
As much as I'd love to possess the ability to become a Premier League manager, I don't, which means I'm forced to simply 'imagining' what certain scenarios would feel like.
And while I may not be at a level of fielding a side in England's top-flight, I can easily imagine it's not a particularly pleasant feeling going into a contest that has been given the tag 'El Sackico'.
West Ham meet Wolves with both sides desperate for victory. The visitors are 19th in the Premier League table while West Ham are slightly more comfortable in 14th.
You learn at times like these which squads actually like their manager. The ones who know they've underperformed and the subsequent importance of a positive result here. A lack of effort speaks volumes.
I don't think anyone can quite work out the Hammers. They've actually been a solid side in attack and should have comfortably beaten Leicester last time out. Football doesn't work like that though, they lost 3-1.
It's winner stays on for the managers - that should be Julen Lopetegui at full-time.
You could therefore make a case on the near even money for a home win. But then, can you really trust either of these sides?
Results haven't arrived in the way we expected for West Ham following an eye-catching summer and, even playing a poor team, it's a tough outright market to get involved with.
Instead, this looks like a contest for a big play, so I'll go each-way on MAX KILMAN TO SCORE FIRST at 40/1.
The centre-back returns to face his former side on the back of a performance against Leicester which delivered two shots, both of which were on target.
Wolves have many problems this season and defending set-pieces is a big one. They've conceded a league-high 11 goals as a result of corners and free-kicks this season.
I'd expect West Ham to see the better of the chances, meaning Kilman should see some opportunities from corners.
The Hammers are middle of the pack when it comes to attacking set-pieces and that's fine for this contest - they're 12th in terms of the expected goals (xG) created at these situations.
An opposition centre-back has had at least one shot against Wolves in three of their last five too. Both of Palace's goals in the 2-2 draw in November were a result of set-pieces.
In what may well be a nervy game given the potential consequences, a corner could be the difference.
The hosts only have one confirmed absentee with Edson Álvarez suspended following his fifth yellow card of the season in the defeat at Leicester.
Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo missed that game through injury and may be sidelined once again on Monday night.
For Wolves, they are still without winger Enso González and centre-back Yerson Mosquera. Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traoré are also out.
Gary O'Neil may opt for changes following a 4-0 hammering at Everton last time out, although he doesn't have a huge squad to choose from.
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Soler; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.
Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Andre; Cunha, Larsen, Guedes.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (06/12/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.