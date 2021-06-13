Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
WATCH: Sporting Life's Home Nations preview for Euro 2020
WATCH: Sporting Life's Home Nations preview for Euro 2020

Euro 2020 tips: Sporting Life's home nations preview

By Sporting Life
19:01 · SUN June 13, 2021

England, Scotland and Wales are the three home nations that qualified for Euro 2020, so the Sporting Life team set aside some time to discuss the chances of the three sides, while providing best bets for each.

Host Joe Townsend is joined by Sporting Life experts Jake Osgathorpe, Jake Pearson and Tom Carnduff to talk through what to expect from each side and how far they can progress, before flagging some team specific bets ahead of Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 Betting Preview - The Home Nations

CLICK TO READ: Our free exclusive Euro 2020 betting guide

Euro 2020 betting guide
CLICK TO READ: Our free exclusive Euro 2020 betting guide

ALSO READ:

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips