Euro 2020 tips: Sporting Life's home nations preview

England, Scotland and Wales are the three home nations that qualified for Euro 2020, so the Sporting Life team set aside some time to discuss the chances of the three sides, while providing best bets for each.

Host Joe Townsend is joined by Sporting Life experts Jake Osgathorpe, Jake Pearson and Tom Carnduff to talk through what to expect from each side and how far they can progress, before flagging some team specific bets ahead of Euro 2020.