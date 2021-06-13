Euro 2020 tips: Sporting Life's home nations preview

England, Scotland and Wales are the three home nations that qualified for Euro 2020, so the Sporting Life team set aside some time to discuss the chances of the three sides, while providing best bets for each.
Host Joe Townsend is joined by Sporting Life experts Jake Osgathorpe, Jake Pearson and Tom Carnduff to talk through what to expect from each side and how far they can progress, before flagging some team specific bets ahead of Euro 2020.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.