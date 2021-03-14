England Euro 2020 squad odds: Outsiders who could still make it

With Gareth Southgate set to name his latest England squad on Thursday, ahead of what will be the final international break before this summer's Euros, a few spots still look up for grabs.

Sky Bet have multiple specials markets for England's Euro 2020 squad, with some players at surprisingly big prices. Three really stick out.

Who should be England's first choice goalkeeper? It's safe to say this has been an eventful season for England's goalkeeping core. Barring injury, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson will all take their place in the final 23-man squad, but is there a fight on to be England No.1? Southgate's, and the bookies', favourite Pickford, has had a tumultuous campaign, making a myriad of mistakes and desperate decisions, dropped from Everton's starting line-up on multiple occasions as a result. The 26-year-old has responded well, though, regaining his place and producing strong displays in recent weeks. Nick Pope continues to be an outstanding performer for Burnley, putting on a shot-stopping masterclass for a second successive season.

However, Southgate has made it clear that he wants more from his starting goalkeeper, with Pickford's ball-playing ability, and sweeper keeper role something the England boss has regularly praised; it's difficult to envisage Pope as his starter at 5/2. At the prices, Manchester United's DEAN HENDERSON stands out in Sky Bet's England Starting XI - First Euro 2021 Game market. Click here to back Dean Henderson to start England's first game of Euro 2020 with Sky Bet Henderson's costly error against AC Milan was unfortunate timing. He had previously looked very assured in David De Gea's absence, posing a serious threat to the Spaniard's starting place. It's now likely he will have to impress in the cup games to have a shot at England's No.1 spot, but he has all the attributes to excel in that role. Pickford is a probable starter, and the price of 8/11 reflects the fact he has been a mainstay for Southgate since early 2018. But at 7/1, Henderson is the value bet.

Who should England pick at centre-back? England's squad choices at left-back look fairly straightforward, while right-back is a minefield in terms of both the quality available and the prices offered in the To Make England Euro 2021 23 Man Squad market. Places in the heart of defence appear to be up for grabs, though. Harry Maguire and a resurgent John Stones look sure to start, but the market is interesting beyond that pairing. Eric Dier is another of Southgate's favourites, but given he has been dropped at Spurs following some dreadful displays, the 4/9 for him to make the squad looks terribly short. Although Tyrone Mings, Michael Keane and Conor Coady are next up, they don't appeal at the prices. Mings' teammate, EZRI KONSA, does. The 8/1 available for Konsa to make the final 23-man squad looks a little high considering his form for an Aston Villa side that has defended excellently since lockdown. Click here to back Ezri Konsa to make England's Euro 2020 23-man squad with Sky Bet Konsa has arguably been Villa's best defender this season. He leads the Premier League in blocks and is proving to be a real threat in the opposition penalty box. Mings' presence next to Konsa is undoubtedly helpful at club level, but the disparity in the betting is hard to understand.

Will Jude Bellingham make the England squad? Should he recover from injury, Jordan Henderson will be the elder statesman of England's midfield, as the Liverpool captain is likely to be surrounded by talented, young players in Southgate's final squad. Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Bukayo Saka and Kalvin Phillips are all odds-on to make the cut, so they make little sense from a value perspective. They aren't the only English youngsters thriving at club level, though. JUDE BELLINGHAM's display in Borussia Dortmund's last-16 Champions League tie with Sevilla was nothing short of exceptional. Erling Haaland grabbed the headlines, but the 17-year-old showed the poise of a seasoned veteran to help Dortmund advance to the quarter-finals.

Available at 3/1 to make the squad, of the players who aren't odds-on he looks most likely to break into Southgate's plans. Click here to back Jude Bellingham to make England's Euro 2020 23-man squad with Sky Bet Bellingham's versatility in midfield would be a valuable asset in a tournament format, and if he can perform at such a high level in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, there's no reason why the youngster shouldn't be ready for EURO 2020.