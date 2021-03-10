Erling Haaland next club odds: Borussia Dortmund striker's remarkable record in focus

Erling Haaland continued his superb form with a Champions League double for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla on Wednesday night.
Haaland’s brace saw Dortmund drew 2-2 in an action-packed second leg to book their place in the quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win.
The 20-year-old Norwegian former RB Salzburg frontman has broken the record for the fewest games to reach 20 Champions League goals, achieving it in 14 matches.
Haaland’s second effort came from a retaken penalty after his goal from open play had been ruled out following a VAR review for an earlier foul, and saw him also become the first player to score two or more in four consecutive Champions League games.
This season, Haaland – son of former Leeds, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf-Inge – has scored 10 goals in six Champions League matches so far, with Dortmund having topped Group F ahead of Lazio to reach the knockout stage.
Signed from Salzburg during January 2019 for a fee of around 20million euro (£17.5m), Haaland was the first player in Dortmund’s history to score on his Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League debuts.
For Norway, Haaland scored twice in the 5-1 Nations League win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park during September.
Haaland had made 19 Bundesliga appearances this season and scored 19 goals, including four in the 5-2 win at Hertha Berlin on November 21.
On Saturday, Haaland gave Dortmund a fast start in Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich with two goals inside the opening 10 minutes at the Allianz Arena.
However, a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski helped turn the match around as Bayern went on to win 4-2 and move back top of the table.
Borussia Dortmund have maintained that they are not interested in selling Erling Haaland, but a big money offer would surely tempt them into allowing him to leave.
Reports last week claimed that Chelsea remain undeterred in their ambitious bid to sign Haaland this summer despite claims the Dortmund striker is not interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have placed Haaland at the top of their transfer target list in preparation for another summer of heavy investment, the PA news agency reported.
News in Germany last week claimed Haaland would only consider a move to six clubs in Europe, with Chelsea not on that list.
