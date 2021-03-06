Erling Haaland next club odds: Chelsea unfazed by reported transfer snub

Chelsea remain undeterred in their ambitious bid to sign Erling Haaland this summer despite claims the Borussia Dortmund striker is not interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have placed Haaland at the top of their transfer target list in preparation for another summer of heavy investment, the PA news agency reports. Reports in Germany last week claimed Haaland would only consider a move to six clubs in Europe, with Chelsea not on that list. Blues bosses are understood to be unfazed however, and will press on with their long-term plan to try to lure one of the world’s top talents to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Erling Haaland - to sign for before September 3rd (odds via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 5/2

Chelsea - 7/2

Manchester United - 9/1

Bayern Munich - 10/1

Real Madrid - 12/1 Head here for more

Haaland has a clause in his Dortmund contract that would force the German outfit to accept a fee of £66million in 2022. The financial implications of coronavirus have left Dortmund seriously considering cashing in on Haaland this summer then, when the 20-year-old would command a fee comfortably in excess of £100million. Chelsea are certainly in the market for both a new frontline number nine and also a talismanic attacking performer to fill the void left by Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid departure in 2019. Hazard’s transfer fee topped out at £150million, which the Blues were able to offset against last summer’s £220million squad overhaul.

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund edged out Sevilla in the Champions League

That financial balancing act will allow Chelsea to press forward for further high-profile recruits this summer. World Cup-winning France striker Olivier Giroud will turn 35 in September, and is out of contract at Chelsea this summer. Tammy Abraham remains the Blues’ top scorer this season but has been unable to win over new boss Thomas Tuchel so far. England striker Abraham’s current Chelsea deal runs until 2023, but the 23-year-old has held off on seeking longer terms given his fluid situation.