Transfer window: Premier League midfield signings ranked

The 2023 summer transfer window has been an eventful one for Premier League central midfielders, Ninad Barbadikar analyses who's got the best value for their deals.

It has been a busy summer for Premier League midfielders so far. With clubs finally being able to wrap up long-term targets, this transfer window has been a crucial one for rebuilds and improvements all the same. Declan Rice is the headline transfer, with his move to Arsenal all but confirmed. There have been others as well that have caught the eye, but who has got the best value? Let's break it down. 1. Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City (£25m) Ilkay Gundogan's decision to join Barcelona was significant for Manchester City in many ways. The former City captain had been a key component of Pep Guardiola's midfield since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and was crucial as they won the treble last season. Rather than solely trusting what he had, Guardiola opted to bring in the experienced Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for an initial fee of £25m. Given all the technical qualities required from midfielders to play at Manchester City, Kovacic feels like a natural fit. At Chelsea he's shown his ability to play as a number 6 or number 8. He is a supremely press-resistant ball-progresser, with both an eye for a pass and the ability to carry to break opposition lines. At the age of 29, Kovacic still has a few good years in his legs and although he isn't a like-for-like Gundogan replacement, in my book he is the best value deal of the summer. 2. Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool (£35m) Signed for a fee of £35m, World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is one of the smartest transfers of the window thus far. Liverpool acted early and snapped him up quickly after an excellent season with Brighton and Argentina where he elevated himself into the spotlight with his performances not just at the World Cup but also as part of Roberto De Zerbi's flamboyant Albion team.

The 24-year-old is tactically intelligent, understands the needs of a variety of roles on the pitch and is no doubt going to be a huge presence in Liverpool's midfield for years to come. Outside of goals and assists, Mac Allister brings a great deal of ability on the ball, and is a busy bee off it as well. In fact, of all players last season to play more than 1000 minutes, Mac Allister was the only one to average 2+ shots, 2+ tackles and 50+ passes every match he played, underlining his all-round influence in midfield.

1 - Among players to play 1,000+ mins in the 2022-23 Premier League, Alexis Mac Allister was the only player to average 2+ shots (2.68), 2+ tackles (2.18) and 50+ passes (56.2) per 90 minutes. All-rounder. pic.twitter.com/6JPe00K8yy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 8, 2023

He ticks several boxes that make him a natural fit for Jurgen Klopp's midfield, making this a great deal for the Reds. 3. Declan Rice to Arsenal (£105m) Though Manchester City tried to steal in at the last moment, Declan Rice looks likely to be a Gunner soon enough for a fee worth up to £105m. Viewed as a long-term replacement for Thomas Party by Mikel Arteta, you'd be hard pressed to find someone better than Rice in his age bracket - the 24-year-old is a cut above the rest. While there are still areas of his game he can improve - Arteta's coaching, coupled with playing in a better team should see him progress further - he already brings a lot more than just defensive quality.

Rice is a threat in the box, a graceful carrier of the ball and an ultimate leader. That combination meant West Ham were always going to extract maximum value for their captain, especially when Jude Bellingham's £100m+ move to Real Madrid set something of a benchmark. His unique profile, bringing multiple characteristics that Arsenal require, makes him a player that will definitely improve the Gunners, though from a value perspective, they probably have overpaid. 4. James Maddison to Tottenham (£40m) James Maddison will hope to join the list of great Spurs number 10s of the modern era who formed the backbone of successful sides - think Rafael van der Vaart, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. The 26-year-old joined for a £40m fee from relegated Leicester and brings goals and assists to a Tottenham team that desperately needs both. Last season was one to forget for Spurs fans and players alike, the declining form of Heung-Min Son was one thing but to have to go through three managers during a season did not help things either. Where Maddison will contribute is by lightening the creative burden on Harry Kane - if he stays - and then bringing a degree of consistency and availability to the starting XI.

Since joining Leicester, Maddison has hit double figures for goal contributions in all but one Premier League season. His performances at Leicester always warranted a move to a better side, and at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou he has the opportunity to take that next step. A £40m fee for an England international of Maddison's profile feels fairly justified and all in all this is a good deal for all parties involved. 5. Mason Mount to Manchester United (£55m) For a reported fee of £55m, Manchester United were finally able to close a deal for Chelsea star Mason Mount, who has been admired by Erik ten Hag for a while. The England international had a season to forget in 22/23 and only managed 20 starts in the league, with injuries preventing him from playing significant minutes and systemic issues harming his playing time under Graham Potter. The season before, he had his most productive Premier League campaign, scoring 10 goals and assisting 11.

Mount is a good fit for Ten Hag's system, especially given that the Dutchman intends to evolve United into a more front-foot, ball-dominant side. The 24 year old offers a great deal of versatility in midfield, capable of operating in the number 10 spot as well as deeper on the pitch as an offensive number 8. On and off the ball, Mount offers plenty when playing at his best. The £55m transfer fee is steep though for a player who had one year left on his contract - the same as Kovacic - and while Mount could prove to be a vital acquisition for United, this midfield transfer ranks fifth in terms of value. 6. Youri Tielemans to Aston Villa (Free) Following the expiry of his contract at Leicester, Youri Tielemans was picked up on a free transfer by Aston Villa. The Villans will be competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season and it looks as though Unai Emery's managerial pull is bringing a higher calibre of players to Villa Park, with Tielemans the first. Though only 25-years-old, he is already just a game shy of making 300 league appearances.

As well as that experience, he brings a great deal of technical quality, with good ability on the ball and an eye for a goal. His defensive ability is suspect however, and while Emery will hope to mitigate that with a sound defensive structure, it may not be enough. 7. Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool (£60m) Liverpool activated RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's £60m release clause and swiftly completed the deal, but they are believed to have had their eyes on the Hungarian star since his Salzburg days. He scored six times and provided eight assists in the Bundesliga last season, and certainly feels like a natural fit for Klopp's midfield thanks to his physique and natural willingness to press having come up through the Red Bull system.