Wednesday paper talk timo werner

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Timo Werner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony

By Sporting Life
09:16 · WED July 27, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the latest on Timo Werner's future.

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan (The Guardian). It is also being reported by the Daily Mail that the Blues are considering allowing him to leave but want to bring in another striker first.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said a move for Cristiano Ronaldo is "practically impossible" for the Spanish side. (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United have fresh hope in their bid to sign Ajax winger Antony after his club refused to rule out selling the Brazilian (The Sun).

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are targeting Manchester United's James Garner, William Carvalho of Real Betis and Anton Stanch of Mainz to their midfield after agreeing to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart (Daily Mail).

Liverpool's pre-season is about to go up a gear as they prepare to face Red Bull Salzburg towards the end of a gruelling pre-season camp in Austria (Daily Mirror).

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has revealed he will stay at Napoli despite transfer rumours linking him away from the club (The Sun).

Manchester United have refused to shift from their hard-line position that Cristiano Ronaldo must stay at Old Trafford after an opening round of talks with the unsettled forward ended in impasse (Daily Telegraph).

Manchester City will consider allowing James McAtee out on loan if clubs give assurances that the 19-year-old will play regularly. Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Villarreal are all showing strong interest in the attacking midfielder (Daily Mail).

Kasper Schmeichel is set to sign for Nice - once Leicester have brought in a replacement (The Sun).

Chelsea failed in a late bid to hijack Nordi Mukiele's £13.5million Paris Saint-Germain switch (The Sun).

