Italian giants Juventus have reportedly approached Chelsea about signing Timo Werner on loan (The Guardian). It is also being reported by the Daily Mail that the Blues are considering allowing him to leave but want to bring in another striker first.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said a move for Cristiano Ronaldo is "practically impossible" for the Spanish side. (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United have fresh hope in their bid to sign Ajax winger Antony after his club refused to rule out selling the Brazilian (The Sun).

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are targeting Manchester United's James Garner, William Carvalho of Real Betis and Anton Stanch of Mainz to their midfield after agreeing to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart (Daily Mail).

Liverpool's pre-season is about to go up a gear as they prepare to face Red Bull Salzburg towards the end of a gruelling pre-season camp in Austria (Daily Mirror).

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has revealed he will stay at Napoli despite transfer rumours linking him away from the club (The Sun).

Manchester United have refused to shift from their hard-line position that Cristiano Ronaldo must stay at Old Trafford after an opening round of talks with the unsettled forward ended in impasse (Daily Telegraph).