The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Newcastle's chase for PSG's Julian Draxler.
Newcastle are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, who could be available for in excess of £17m (The Sun).
Leeds and Everton have been offered the chance to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa (The Sun).
Jules Kounde has agreed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Sevilla and send Chelsea back to the drawing board in their search for a centre-back (The Times).
Chelsea's late move for RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele looks doomed with the Frenchman set to return home to French capital (Daily Mirror).
Cesc Fabregas is set to announce his next move, with Serie B side Como favourites to sign the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder (Daily Star).
The Blues are struggling to find buyers for players they no longer want who cost them more than £180m and are draining the club of £700,000-a-week in wages (Daily Mail).
Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to the United Kingdom and set to have face-to-face talks with new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for the first time in the coming days in which he will ask to leave the club immediately (The Sun).
Erik ten Hag dropped an unnamed player from one of Manchester United's tour games after he was twice late for team meetings (Daily Mail).
Diego Costa could be lining up against Manchester United this weekend as he closes on a move to Rayo Vallecano, who will be Erik ten Hag's first Old Trafford opponents (Daily Mirror).
Nottingham Forest are set to continue their busy summer of recruitment by signing Aaron Ramsey once his contract with Juventus is terminated (The Sun).
Steve Cooper is also keen on bringing Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala to Nottingham Forest (The Sun).
Leicester will consider offers for captain Kasper Schmeichel, who is out of contract next summer, with French club Nice preparing a bid (Daily Mail).
The Foxes will also resist all attempts from Newcastle to try and grab £50m-rated England winger Harvey Barnes (Daily Mirror).
Tottenham have made a move to sign Roma forward Niccolo Zainolo according to reports in Italy, but they will face competition from Juventus (Daily Mail).
Alexis Sanchez is considering a shock move to Ligue 1 with Marseille with Inter Milan keen to get his wages off their books (The Sun).
Bernd Leno is close to finalising his protracted move to Fulham for £8m after Arsenal dropped their £12m asking price for the goalkeeper (Daily Mail).
Dani Alves is continuing his professional career with Mexican side UNAM Pumas (The Sun).
Southampton have made a late move for Manchester City winger Sam Edozie, who had been expected to join Bayer Leverkusen for £5m (Daily Mail).
Brighton winger Reda Khadra is joining Sheffield United on loan and could make his debut against Watford on Monday (Daily Mail).