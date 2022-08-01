Newcastle are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, who could be available for in excess of £17m (The Sun).

Leeds and Everton have been offered the chance to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa (The Sun).

Jules Kounde has agreed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Sevilla and send Chelsea back to the drawing board in their search for a centre-back (The Times).

Chelsea's late move for RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele looks doomed with the Frenchman set to return home to French capital (Daily Mirror).

Cesc Fabregas is set to announce his next move, with Serie B side Como favourites to sign the former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder (Daily Star).

The Blues are struggling to find buyers for players they no longer want who cost them more than £180m and are draining the club of £700,000-a-week in wages (Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to the United Kingdom and set to have face-to-face talks with new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for the first time in the coming days in which he will ask to leave the club immediately (The Sun).

Erik ten Hag dropped an unnamed player from one of Manchester United's tour games after he was twice late for team meetings (Daily Mail).