Kalidou Koulibaly turned down an offer that would have paid him £51m over five years before leaving Napoli to join Chelsea (Daily Mail).

West Ham want to add Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz to a new-look attacking force also featuring Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo (The Sun).

Manchester United have identified Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their alternative plan if Frenkie de Jong continues to reject the chance to move to Old Trafford (Daily Mail).

Juventus have emerged as a possible suitor for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial although it appears the club no longer has any interest in selling him (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe has asked Paris Saint-Germain to allow him to explore his options amid significant interest from Juventus (The Sun).

Newcastle are ready to switch their transfer attention to Burnley winger Dwight McNeil (Daily Mail).

Chelsea and Tottenham both want Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin but are being put off by his £40m price tag (Daily Mail).