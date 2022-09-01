Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer - but only on loan (Sunday Mirror).

Atletico Madrid have placed Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market as part of an attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Spanish football (The Sunday Times).

Chelsea have an agreement in principle for Romelu Lukaku to spend a second year on loan with Inter Milan (The Sun on Sunday).

Jules Kounde has sensationally rejected Chelsea's proposal and is 'closer than ever' to joining Barcelona from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain (Sunday Express).

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries - if he can engineer an exit for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Sunday Mirror).

Sadio Mane says he's still messaging Mo Salah despite quitting Liverpool for Bayern Munich last month (Daily Star on Sunday).

Neymar has revealed he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but admits he has been left in the dark over the Ligue 1 champions' plans (Sunday Mirror).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest (The Sun on Sunday).