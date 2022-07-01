Cristiano Ronaldo is open to joining Athetico Madrid but the Spanish club need to sell a big-name player to finance the move but Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign the striker. He would reportedly be prepared to take a 30% pay cut to seal a move away. (Daily Mail. Mirror & Star)

Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax star Antony looks to have met with a setback, the Dutch club's Head Coach Aldred Schreuder insisting he doesn't anticipated losing any more key players this summer. (Daily Mail)

Reports in Italy suggest West Ham want £40million-rated Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. (Mirror)

As interest from rival Premier League clubs grows, Arsenal have offered Bukayo Sako a new long-term contract (Daily Mail)