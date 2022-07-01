Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony, Gianluca Scamacca

By Sporting Life
10:46 · SAT July 23, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Saturday's back pages, including the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's attempts to leave Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to joining Athetico Madrid but the Spanish club need to sell a big-name player to finance the move but Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign the striker. He would reportedly be prepared to take a 30% pay cut to seal a move away. (Daily Mail. Mirror & Star)

Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax star Antony looks to have met with a setback, the Dutch club's Head Coach Aldred Schreuder insisting he doesn't anticipated losing any more key players this summer. (Daily Mail)

Reports in Italy suggest West Ham want £40million-rated Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. (Mirror)

As interest from rival Premier League clubs grows, Arsenal have offered Bukayo Sako a new long-term contract (Daily Mail)

West Ham are set to sign Gianluca Scamacca having agreed a £30.5million fee with Sassuolo. (Guardian)

French winger Thomas Lemar doesn't look to be heading to England with both Arsenal and Everton turning down the chance to sign the Atletico Madrid star (L'Equipe).

Leeds look to be closing in on a deal for PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo (Express).

Everton face a real battle to land Norwich defender Max Aarons with Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marseille all also expressing interest. (The Sun)

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is sset to turn down a move to Crystal Palace as he ants to fight for his place at Molineux. (Guardian)

Newcastle have been linked with a shock swoop for Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay. (The Sun)

