Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are staying at Manchester United because Erik ten Hag sees them as part of his plans (The Sun, Daily Mail).

But Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a pay cut to secure a move - Atletico Madrid have moved to distance themselves from a deal (Daily Mail, Mirror).

Meanwhile, Benjamin Pavard claims he is "more complete" than Trent Alexander-Arnold as he continues to be linked with Old Trafford (Daily Mirror).

In what would be a sensational move, Chelsea are trying to pip Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (Daily Express).

But just as Chelsea seemed to be closing on in £55m defender Jules Kounde, he surprisingly turned up on Sevilla's pre-season tour, leaving the door open for Barcelona to hijack the deal (The Sun, Daily Mail).

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea that Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Ross Barkley, Timo Werner and Kepa have no future at the club but no-one is interested in signing them (Telegraph).

Arsenal are looking to move on even more players, with up to eight set to leave to fund the deals they have already done this summer (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool are set to approach Sporting in attempt to sign Matheus Nunes according to reports in Portugal, but Chelsea and Manchester City will challenge them when talks do open (Daily Express).

After rejecting a £30m bid from Manchester City, Brighton are thought to be demanding double that for Marc Cucurella - a fee the left-back thinks is pricing him out of a move. City are expected to return with a second bid next week (Daily Star, Mail, Mirror).

Tottenham are in talks with AC Milan over a loan move for Japhet Tanganga but Celtic, Bournemouth and Monaco are also interested (Daily Mail, Express).

Spurs are also looking to use Welsh defender Joe Rodon as a makeweight in a deal to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo but the Italian club have so far not been interested (Daily Express).

Fulham are in talks to sign Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg and Sergio Rico from PSG, with Rico set to join on loan for a second time after spending the 2018/19 season at Craven Cottage (The Times).

But their move for West Ham defender Issa Diop has collapsed after the Hammers blocked the move following an injury to their new signing Nayef Aguerd (The Times).

West Ham could be set to sign Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo (The Sun).

Brighton are thought to be chasing chasing former Hoffenheim man Florian Grillitsch (The Athletic).

Juventus are locked in talks with Aaron Ramsey to try and cancel his contract, with the Wales midfielder left out of their squad for a pre-season tour of the USA (The Times).

Southampton are in talks with Bordeaux's teenage striker Sekou Mara but face competition from Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds (Daily Mail).

EFL legend Adebayo Akinfenwa could be coming out of a short-lived retirement after playing for Hashtag United (Daily Star).