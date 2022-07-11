Chelsea are on the verge of signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla as Thomas Tuchel continues his summer spending spree following the arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Mirror).

Cristiano Ronaldo has clarified that his proposed move to Atletico Madrid is based purely on playing in the Champions League, rather than how much he will be earning, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mirror).

Frenkie de Jong has no interest in joining Manchester United because he dislikes the city and believes the club is run erratically, a new report in Spain has claimed (Daily Mail).

Barcelona star De Jong is open to joining Chelsea this summer, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express).

Jesse Lingard has been offered an initial two-year deal by Nottingham Forest as they hope to beat West Ham to the signature of the England midfielder (Daily Mail).

Nottingham Forest are also exploring a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis (Daily Mail).

West Ham's summer signing Nayef Aguerd could be an injury doubt ahead of the new Premier League season, having suffered an ankle injury in their pre-season defeat to Rangers on Tuesday (Daily Mail).

Arsenal will submit an offer for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo soon, according to reports (Daily Express).