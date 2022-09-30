PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City, according to reports, but their suggestion of a swap deal with Bernardo Silva heading the other way was apparently rejected (The Sun).

Chelsea have reportedly told Barcelona they are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong (The Sun).

The club have also been made aware of Bayern Munich's asking price for defender Benjamin Pavard, according to reports (The Sun).

Thomas Tuchel's long hunt is set to come to an end, as Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee with Sevilla for Jules Koundé but they could face competition for the French centre-back from Barcelona (The Guardian).

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially have a move to Atletico Madrid ruined by a couple of recent Chelsea transfer flops (Daily Mirror).

The Blues attempted to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta (Daily Mirror).

Timo Werner could lead a clearout of up to 15 players at Stamford Bridge as the club looks to streamline its playing squad ahead of the new campaign (Daily Mirror).

And the final bit of Chelsea news, Billy Gilmour will hold talks with Thomas Tuchel over his future after dropping down from the first team's tour of the United States (Daily Telegraph).

Bruno Fernandes appeared to take a swipe at wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo - by suggesting Manchester United are better without him in the team (The Sun).

West Ham have held further talks with Jesse Lingard amid interest in the former Manchester United midfielder from Nottingham Forest (The Guardian).

Lingard is hoping to make a decision on his future by the weekend with West Ham currently leading the chase for the England forward (Daily Telegraph).

Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be 'willing to do anything' to escape Manchester United this summer amid fears that Lionel Messi could claim his Champions League goalscoring record (Daily Star).

Christian Benteke is a target for Wolves (The Sun).

Marco Asensio has reportedly sacked his agent - and that could put Arsenal and Newcastle on red alert (The Sun).

Oleksandr Zinchenko will have his Gunners medical today after flying to Orlando to join the Gunners' pre-season tour (The Sun).

Arsenal transfer chief Edu has finally managed to get the better of Juventus with the Serie A side admitting defeat in their pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes (Daily Mirror).