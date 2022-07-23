Manchester United have been told that they would have to shell out another £40m to seal a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters this summer (Daily Mirror).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is due to have a medical this week to complete his £30m move from Manchester City to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms on a contract to 2026 (The Guardian)

Arsenal's hopes of landing Lyon star Lucas Paqueta have been handed a huge boost with the Ligue 1 side having dropped their excessive demands (Daily Mirror)

Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after being released from the first team's pre-season training squad, with former manager Frank Lampard said to be interested in bringing him on board at Everton (Daily Mail)

Aaron Ramsey is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free (Daily Mail).

West Ham United are increasingly confident of signing Jesse Lingard and have submitted a £30m bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja (The Times).

Chelsea are looking to get rid of Ross Barkley ahead of the fast-approaching season (Daily Mirror).

Nuno Tavares will reportedly reject a loan move to Marseille this summer with Arsenal keen to move the defender on before the end of the transfer window (Daily Mirror).