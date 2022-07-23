Sporting Life
Southampton want £40m for Manchester United target Kyle Walker-Peters

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kyle Walker-Peters, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong

By Sporting Life
09:42 · TUE July 19, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including updates on Manchester United's £40m bid for Kyle Walker-Peters...

Manchester United have been told that they would have to shell out another £40m to seal a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters this summer (Daily Mirror).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is due to have a medical this week to complete his £30m move from Manchester City to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms on a contract to 2026 (The Guardian)

Arsenal's hopes of landing Lyon star Lucas Paqueta have been handed a huge boost with the Ligue 1 side having dropped their excessive demands (Daily Mirror)

Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after being released from the first team's pre-season training squad, with former manager Frank Lampard said to be interested in bringing him on board at Everton (Daily Mail)

Aaron Ramsey is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free (Daily Mail).

West Ham United are increasingly confident of signing Jesse Lingard and have submitted a £30m bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja (The Times).

Chelsea are looking to get rid of Ross Barkley ahead of the fast-approaching season (Daily Mirror).

Nuno Tavares will reportedly reject a loan move to Marseille this summer with Arsenal keen to move the defender on before the end of the transfer window (Daily Mirror).

Transfer Blog

Newly-promoted Fulham have made their move to sign Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet (Daily Mail).

Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Takefusa Kubo are amongst the most prominent names on Real Madrid's eight-man unwanted list (Daily Mail).

Erik ten Hag has suggested he could build his Manchester United team around Cristiano Ronaldo and raised the prospect of keeping the unsettled Portugal star for the next two years (Daily Telegraph).

Every key done deal from the 2022 January transfer window

West Ham are reportedly closing in on a sensational triple transfer swoop with Jesse Lingard and Amadou Onana set to join Armando Broja (The Sun).

Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to snatch Sevilla defender Jules Kounde from under the nose of Chelsea, according to reports (The Sun).

Highly rated St Mirren star Dylan Reid has turned down the chance to join Celtic following talks (Daily Record).

