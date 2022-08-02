Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for a fee that could reach £68m (The Guardian).

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of beating Barcelona to the signing of central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla (Daily Mirror).

Manchester City will step up their bid for Brighton's Marc Cucurella to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko (The Sun).

Manchester United are working on a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to the club and still remain hopeful of signing Ajax winger Antony (Daily Express).

Nani has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo has been avoiding his calls recently amid speculation about his future (Daily Star).

PSV are hoping to secure defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to a new deal amid growing transfer interest from abroad (Daily Mail).